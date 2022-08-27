CSC names Kurtenbach Esports coach; team tryouts begin Monday

CHADRON – Esports is growing at Chadron State College. The Eagle Esports community includes both casual gaming and opportunities for students to join teams that compete in tournaments against collegiate teams from around the nation, according to recently hired Esports Coach and CSC student Drew Kurtenbach of Rapid City, South Dakota.

Tryout schedules will be distributed during an Eagle Esports informational meeting Monday at 4:30 p.m. in Miller Hall Room 201.

Posters on campus include QR codes for tryout details. Interested students may also complete the online Competitive Esports Interest Form. Kurtenbach’s goal is to form a team of 15-20 students following the mandatory tryouts.

The group’s web page said it provides leadership openings, professional development, and a positive environment for students interested in gaming online and in-person social experiences. The Esports Club Discord offers opportunities to make friends in a non-competitive environment through campus events and club meetings.

This fall, members of competitive teams will compete in Call of Duty: Vanguard, Rocket League, and Rainbow Six Siege on 12 gaming stations in a temporary location in Miller Hall. Each team will play six games that can be viewed on Twitch. Teams that qualify for playoffs, will compete for an additional three to four weeks. A complete schedule will be available on the Esports webpage.

Kurtenbach said other games such as Madden, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, CS: GO, Overwatch, Valorant, Apex Legends, Chess.com, Hearthstone, and Dota 2 may be added if enough students express interest.

The former Landing, on the west side of Kent Hall, will be converted into an Esports Arena later this academic year.

During 2021-22, Eagle Esports members played in the open division of the National Association of College Esports and the American Video Game League. They also competed in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s first Esports Invitational in March.

For more information, contact Kurtenbach at esports@csc.edu or follow Eagle Esports on Instagram or Twitter.