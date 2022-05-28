CSC sophomore jumps at national meet

Chadron State College sophomore Jourdaine Cerenil of Pine Bluffs, Wyo., cleared 5-5 ¾ while placing 14th in the high jump at the NCAA Division II National Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Allendale, Mich., on Saturday.

The event was won by Arika Robinson, a sophomore at Concordia-St. Paul in Minnesota. She jumped 5-11 ½, the same height as she cleared while winning the high jump at the national indoor championship in March.

Two entries from Tiffin University in Ohio finished second and third. Senior Mercedeez Francis was the runner-up by going 5-10 ½ and junior Marisa Gwinner was third at 5-9 ¾.

The five remaining placewinners all cleared 5-8.

Cerenil’s career-best outdoors is 5-8. She also qualified for the 2022 National Indoor Meet by going 5-7 ¾ during the season. She also was 14th at the indoor finals with a mark of 5-3 ¾.