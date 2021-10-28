CSC wrestlers to open season at home Monday

The Chadron State College wrestling team will open its season at home at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1 by dualing Northeastern Junior College from Sterling, Colo., in the Chicoine Center.

The Eagles have a 29-man roster with 17 of them being previous team members, including eight lettermen. However, three freshman have cracked the starting lineup for the opener, Coach Brett Hunter said.

The probable starters are:

125 pounds—Quade Smith, Layton, Utah, Fr.; 133—Joe Taylor, Glenrock, Wyo., Jr.; 141—Joe Ritzen, Chadron, Sr.; 149—Chance Bockenstedt, Alleman, Iowa, Fr.; 157—Dean Neff, Jefferson, Wis., R-Fr.

165—Preston Renner, Westminster, Colo., Jr.; 174—Darwin Hull, Schertz, Texas, Fr.; 184—Rowdy Pfeil, Moorcroft, Wyo., So., or Ryder Fuchs, Pierce, Neb., So.; 197—Eli Hinojosa, Imperial, Neb., Jr.; and Hwt.—Mason Watt, Broomfield, Colo., Jr.

The match will be the Eagles’ only one at home until Dec. 11, when they will host three teams in round-robin duals.

Also coming up in November are duals with Colorado Mines in Golden on Nov. 7 and the University of Nebraska in Lincoln on Nov. 11, followed by open tournaments at Nebraska-Kearney on Nov. 20 and the University of Wyoming on Nov. 27.