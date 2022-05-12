CSG torch run returns to the area

The Nebraska Sports Council invites Panhandle area residents to run a mile with the Cornhusker State Games (CSG) Torch Run on Saturday, June 11th between Alliance and Scottsbluff. Similar to Olympic tradition, runners will relay the torch in one-mile segments along Highway 385 as it passes through the communities of Alliance, Angora and Bridgeport before heading northwest on Highway 26 through Bayard and Minatare before entering Bearcat Stadium at the West Nebraska All-Star Game in Scottsbluff.

Live routes will revolve around some of Nebraska’s favorite June events, including: Heritage Day in Kearney on June 4; West Nebraska All-Star Game in Scottsbluff on June 11; NEBRASKAland DAYS Rodeo on June 16 in North Platte; Laugh-and-a-Half marathon/Bloomfield Days on June 18 in Norfolk/Bloomfield; Tour de Nebraska on June 24 in Ord and CSG Night at Haymarket Park on June 30 in Lincoln.

Those wishing to carry the torch in person may choose from the six routes during registration. Schedulers will use runners’ addresses to make assignments as convenient as possible, unless otherwise directed. Miles will be scheduled according to Nebraska Department of Roads mile marker numbers, on a first-come, first-served basis.

There is no charge to participate in the Torch Run, either in-person or virtually, and all runners receive a free shirt. Those interested in running can register and find more details, including the updated schedule and map, at CornhuskerStateGames.com

The Cornhusker State Games Torch Run, sponsored by the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association (NCPA), is the annual precursor to the Cornhusker State Games, a multi-sport festival for athletes of all ages/abilities scheduled for July 15-24 in Lincoln, Omaha and several other Nebraska communities.