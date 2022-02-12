Day one of Deter Classic

The Deter Classic held at WNCC was host to an array of different wrestlers and teams from around the Western Nebraska and Eastern Wyoming areas.
“Today is a federation for the Deter Dynasty and the Gering Wrestling Club. Today is the dual meet; we have six teams battling for a trophy today then tomorrow (Feb. 13) is the individual tournament. We are expecting over 400 kids, and we are running eight mats. It’s a blast,” event coordinator Redo Celli said.
The Deter Dynasty foundation was established by the wrestlers impacted by Coach Chuck Deter, who is also a member of the Nebraska Sports Hall of Fame.
Like many club wrestling events, the Deter Classic took the work of many volunteers to make the event run smoothly.
“We had a sign-up sheet and the parents of Gering Wrestling Club stepped up and actually signed up for more than we needed, and everybody in the club has been amazing. There is no way we can run a tournament like this without them,” Celli said. “The parents showed up in groves to help us set up, and it is quite an undertaking to set up eight mats and eight clocks and get referees and security and EMTs, so they were a great help.”
Being a board member of the Gering Wrestling Club, Celli knows the importance of club wrestling for the youth in the sport.
“I think I speak for the whole Gering Wrestling Club when I say it is like a family, and the new people that come in all say that. Whether it is our club or another one, they say that also; we help other clubs when they need it. We had two or three other clubs come to us and ask us what we needed to set up,” Celli said. “For the kids it builds a bunch of character. For kids it’s tough to go out and compete; there are some losses and a lot of bumps and bruises but its great character building.”
Club wrestling also helps develop the future of wrestling for surrounding schools as well.
“It is fun to watch these kids grow from when they’re 4 years old to when they’re state champions in high school or if they go on to college. We’ve had kids that wrestled for this club go on, and some of them are winning state championships for SHS and GHS and other surrounding schools right now, so that’s fun to see,” Celli said.
For local club wrestling, this is just one stop as there are several other local events that the kids are hoping to advance to in both the duals and individual tournaments.
Districts for USA wrestling are coming up on March 5, so a lot of the local kids will be there, and then after that the top four finishers at districts will move on to state. The Chuck Deter Classic will continue on Feb. 13 at WNCC for the individual tournament as well.
