Day one of Deter Classic

“I think I speak for the whole Gering Wrestling Club when I say it is like a family, and the new people that come in all say that. Whether it is our club or another one, they say that also; we help other clubs when they need it. We had two or three other clubs come to us and ask us what we needed to set up,” Celli said. “For the kids it builds a bunch of character. For kids it’s tough to go out and compete; there are some losses and a lot of bumps and bruises but its great character building.”

Club wrestling also helps develop the future of wrestling for surrounding schools as well.

“It is fun to watch these kids grow from when they’re 4 years old to when they’re state champions in high school or if they go on to college. We’ve had kids that wrestled for this club go on, and some of them are winning state championships for SHS and GHS and other surrounding schools right now, so that’s fun to see,” Celli said.

For local club wrestling, this is just one stop as there are several other local events that the kids are hoping to advance to in both the duals and individual tournaments.