District wrestling begins

After the first day of the Class B wrestling districts in Sidney, the Gering Bulldogs are in second with 47.5 points behind Beatrice’s 53. The Scottsbluff Bearcats are right behind the Bulldogs with 46 points.
The day saw the first round and quarterfinals take place as athletes from 12 schools competed to continue on in the winner’s bracket. Those who didn’t win their rounds will head to the consolation bracket.
In 106, Scottsbluff’s Christopher Gamino and Gering’s Ashton Dane pinned their respective opponents to continue on. Gamino will face Cozad’s Aaron Wilson, who defeated Alliance’s Jackson Bailey in a 2-0 decision. Dane will go up against Daylen Naylor from Lexington, who pinned Sidney’s Quinn Arellano.
Sidney’s Chance Houser and Gering’s Isaiah Murillo advanced to the semifinals of the 113 bracket. In 120, Jordan Shirley of Gering will face off against Daven Naylor of Lexington in the semis after downing Alliance’s Tory Picket Pin in a 6-3 decision.
Red Raider Austin Munier and Bearcat Bryan Morales advanced in the 126 bracket while in the 132 bracket, Bearcat Connor Whiteley and Cardinal Braden Underwood continue on after pinning their opponents.
Bulldog AJ Stone and Cardinal Davin Serres, who each had first round byes, downing their opponents continue into the 138 semis. Stone won in a 6-2 decision and Serres won on an 8-6 sudden victory. In 145, Scottsbluff’s Mason Wagner will face Chadron’s Quinn Bailey in the semis after both won in major decisions.
Gering’s Keenan Allen pinned Jameson Smith in 5:27 to advance and will go up against Cozad’s Hayden Russman in the semifinals of the 152 bracket. Russman advanced after pinning Scottsbluff’s Karsen Leonard and Alliance’s Zane Stoike.
Chadron’s Dalton Stewart, Gering’s Carmelo Timblin, Scottsbluff’s Jayce Wilkinson and Sidney’s Cauyer Glanz will all continue into the consolation bracket at 160. Glanz and Wilkinson will go up against each other as Stewart will face Lexington’s Landon Johnson and Timblin against Holdrege’s Cade Kirwan.
Bearcat Frankie Trevino and Cardinal Rhett Cullers advanced in the 170 bracket. In 182, Bulldog Jacob Awiszus will face Red Raider Dietrich Lecher in the semis as Bearcat Josiah Mobley also advanced and will go against Beatrice’s Deegan Nelson.
The 195 bracket will see Scottsbluff’s Sebastien Boyle face Cozad’s Eli Boryca while Gering’s Taydon Gorsuch will face Boone Central’s Hank Hudson in the semifinals.
Bulldog Collin Schwartzkopf and Bearcat Trey May will go up against each other in 220 while Red Raider Landon Hanes faces off against Orangeman Brock Ostdiek.
Gering’s Sam Rocheleau will face Chadron’s Ryan Bikel and Scottsbluff’s Chance Symons will go against Gothenburg’s Jacob Olsen in the 285 semis. Rocheleau won in a 7-5 sudden victory while the rest pinned their opponents.
The second day of districts will take place at Sidney High School on Saturday. The day will start with the consolation rounds at 9 a.m.
In the C-4 district in O’Niell, Gordon-Rushville is in third with 42 points while Mitchell is in seventh with 30.
Ace Hobbs of Mitchell will face Dylan Parks from O’Neill in the 106 semis while teammate TC Hughson will face Red Cloud/Blue Hill’s Aiden Piel in 113.
Mustang Jace Rawles will face Amherst’s Trevor Schroeder in the consolation bracket of 120 as teammates Kyler Vincent and Tucker Banister continue to the semis in the 126 and 132 brackets, respectively.
In 145, Gordon-Rushville’s Beau Child moves on in the consolation bracket against Centura’s McLain Adams.
Mitchell’s Devon Engledow and Gordon-Rushville’s Jace Freeseman continues in the 152 consolation bracket. Mustang Aydon McDonald will face Ord’s Trent McCain in the consolation bracket for 160.
Tegan Snyder of Gordon-Rushville pinned his opponent to move into the semifinals of the 170 bracket as teammate Taylon Pascoe and Mitchell’s Cael Peters continue in the winner’s bracket at 182.
Tiger William Pieper and Mustang Colton Archibald will face each other in the 195 consolation bracket. Mitchell’s Jackson Jenkins will face Kearney Catholic’s James Sucha in the consolation portion of the 220 bracket.
Daniel Thomas of Mitchell pinned his opponent to advance to the semifinals of 285 against Valentine’s Steven Fullerton.
The second day of districts will take place at O’Neill High School on Saturday. The day will start with the consolation rounds at 8 a.m. MST.
Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.