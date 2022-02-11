District wrestling begins

After the first day of the Class B wrestling districts in Sidney, the Gering Bulldogs are in second with 47.5 points behind Beatrice’s 53. The Scottsbluff Bearcats are right behind the Bulldogs with 46 points.

The day saw the first round and quarterfinals take place as athletes from 12 schools competed to continue on in the winner’s bracket. Those who didn’t win their rounds will head to the consolation bracket.

In 106, Scottsbluff’s Christopher Gamino and Gering’s Ashton Dane pinned their respective opponents to continue on. Gamino will face Cozad’s Aaron Wilson, who defeated Alliance’s Jackson Bailey in a 2-0 decision. Dane will go up against Daylen Naylor from Lexington, who pinned Sidney’s Quinn Arellano.

Sidney’s Chance Houser and Gering’s Isaiah Murillo advanced to the semifinals of the 113 bracket. In 120, Jordan Shirley of Gering will face off against Daven Naylor of Lexington in the semis after downing Alliance’s Tory Picket Pin in a 6-3 decision.

Red Raider Austin Munier and Bearcat Bryan Morales advanced in the 126 bracket while in the 132 bracket, Bearcat Connor Whiteley and Cardinal Braden Underwood continue on after pinning their opponents.