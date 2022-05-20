Doggers boys track leads after day 2

Following day two of the Wyoming state track and field meet in Casper, the Lingle-Ft. Laramie boys are in a position to win a 1A state title as the girls are in the hunt.

“On both sides, we had a great day at the track. We qualified pretty much everyone we expected to qualify and in the events that were finals today, we did really well,” coach Mike Lashley said. “On the boys side, we set ourselves up very nicely for a state championship. On the girls' side, we’re in good shape for a team trophy.”

The boys (62.50) are leading Burlington (54), who Lashley said was their biggest competitor, while the girls are in a tie for third with Upton with 47 apiece. Southeast in fourth with 36 points as the Lady Cyclones are first with 76.

The weather from both days saw snow, more so on day one as one event had gotten moved to Friday. Small storms would blow through, bringing the wind and cold temperatures.

“Our kids did not let the weather bother them at all either day because today was kind of cold and we got some snow,” Lashley said. “It would blow through and accumulate on the grass and then it’d stop. Then a little bit later, a storm would blow through and it was windy and cold but our kids didn’t let the weather affect them at all.”

The state meet can be an eye-opening experience for those who are first-timers while those that had competed at the state level before are leaders on the team, helping the others as the events move along.

“For the kids that have never been to the state track meet as a competitor before, it’s eye-opening. They’re learning a lot about what it takes to compete up here at this level,” Lashley said. “The veterans that have been here know the routine, they know exactly how things work, how the coaching staff likes to do things while we’re here and so we kind of put them in leadership positions to help guide the younger kids along.”

In 3A, the Torrington boys are in seventh at 27 points and the Lady Trailblazers are in fourth with 41.

The final day of the state meet will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday as the Doggers will compete for a state title. The boys have a qualifier in every event that will take place on Saturday.

“On the boys side, we just need to go compete like we have been the last few weeks. We have qualified extremely well and we’re in great position,” Lashley said. “When I kind of projected things before the meet started, I thought we would be a few points behind Burlington at the end of today when in fact, we’re 8.5 points up.

“These kids have been competing all year and that’s what the boys need to do tomorrow. On the girls side, we did qualify very well, not quite as deep as we are qualifying on the boys side but we have the capabilities to score quite a few points.”

1A Girls

Team Scores

1. Southeast, 76; T3. Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 47.

100 prelims: 1. Jordan Stoddard , Southeast 13.36Q; 5. Maddy Saul, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 13.83q; 10. Kenzie Wilkins, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 14.60.

200 prelims: 1. Jordan Stoddard , Southeast 27.07Q; 3. Maddy Saul, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 28.24Q; 6. Tiah Meyer, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 29.03q; 12. Kenzie Wilkins, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 30.85.

400 prelims: 9. Sasha Haines, Southeast 1:06.76.

800: 7. Natalie Speckner, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 2:38.63q; 13. Holly Leiseth, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 2:55.71; 14. Kailey Porter, Southeast 3:07.33; 15. Taylor Hanson, Southeast 3:18.71.

300 meter hurdles prelims: 5. Emma Walker, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 52.18q; 8. Grace Gibson, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 53.43q; 10. Jada Kaufman, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 54.46; 14. Josie Houk, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 59.18; 16. Taylor Hanson, Southeast 1:00.41.

4x100 relay: 2. Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 54.27; 3. Southeast, 54.92.

4x800: 3. Southeast, 11:47.76; 5. Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 11:50.86

Discus: 1. Izzy Spears, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 106-5; 3. Harper Boche, Southeast 103-4; 4. Brenna Herring, Southeast 100-1; 6. Shelby Ekwall, Southeast 95-5; 8. Bree Coxbill, Southeast 94-0; 9. Kodi Andersen, Southeast 89-5

Pole Vault: 1. Angie Logsdon, Southeast 9-0.

Long Jump: 1. Jordan , Southeast 18-8.25; 4. Brenly Shipp, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 14-10.50; 5. Tiah Meyer, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 14-7.

1A Boys

Team Scores

1. Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 62.50; 4. Southeast, 36

100 prelims: 1. Ryan Clapper, Southeast 11.40Q; 3. Wyatt Campbell, Southeast 11:59q; 5. Slade Hopkins, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 11.84q; 13. Matthew Chapman, Southeast 12.78.

200 prelims: 1. Ryan Clapper, Southeast 22.31Q; 3. Kyland Fuller, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 23.28q; 4. Slade Hopkins, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 23.33; T5. Wyatt Campbell, Southeast 23.35q; 9. Austin Short, Southeast 24.24.

400 prelims: 1. Kyland Fuller, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 52.56Q; 2. Ryan Clapper, Southeast 53.99Q; 3. Slade Hopkins, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 53.23q; 5. Nolan Spears, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 53.81q; 16. Wyatt Gladson, Southeast 59.36.

800: 1. Kyland Fuller, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 2:04.62; 2. Nolan Spears, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 2:05.74; 4. Myles Wilson, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 2:07.28; 13. Kannon Tippetts, Southeast 2:15.85.

300 meter hurdles prelims: 3. Louden Bremer, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 42.53q ; 15. Noah Hatch, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 52.80.

4x100 relay: 1. Southeast, 43.35; 5. Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 49.13.

4x800 relay: 4. Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 9:21.29.

Shot Put: 4. Boyd Oliver, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 42-4.50; 14. Cooper Smith, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 35-0.50.

High Jump: 4. Dawson Mullock, Southeast 5-8.

Long Jump: 4. Dawson Mullock, Southeast 19-8.50; 14. Cole Sauer, Southeast 15-2.50; 15. Corey Ducheneaux, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 14-3.25.

3A Girls

Team Score

4. Torrington, 41

100 prelims: 11. Jaycee Hurley, Torrington 13.95.

200 prelims: 20. Alyssa Wondercheck, Torrington 29.82.

400 prelims: 3. Marissa Moorehouse, Torrington 1:02.26; 4. Tyne Stokes, Torrington 1:02.34.

300 meter hurdles: 12. Jaycee Hurley, Torrington 52.51.

4x800 meter relay: 6. Torrington, 10:47.16.

Shot put: 4. Sierra Allen, Torrington 34-10.25; 9. Emma Johnson, Torrington, 32-3.25; 14. Teryn Stokes, Torrington 29-11.75.

High jump: 9. Allison Brummell, Torrington 4-8.

Triple jump: 1. Allison Brummell, Torrington 35-6; 3. Marissa Moorehouse, Torrington 33-10.5.

3A Boys

Team Score

7. Torrington, 27

100 prelims: 2. Brendan Flock, Torrington 11.70.

200 prelims: 1. Brendan Flock, Torrington, 23.17; 18. Dylan Packard, Torrington 25.26.

400 prelims: 3. Brendan Flock, Torrington, 51.22.

800: 4. Aydan Loya, Torrington 1:59.60.

Discus throw: 5. Ryan Baker, Torrington 132-8; 7. Tyler Bennick, Torrington 128-8.

Pole vault: 10.Bryant Demott, Torrington 11-0.

Triple jump: 7. Evan Hellus, Torrington 40-0.

