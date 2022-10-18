Duffield inducted into CSC Athletic Hall of Fame

One of western Nebraska’s all-time great track athletes was inducted into the Chadron State College Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday night. He’s Joel Duffield, a Morrill High graduate who now lives with his family in Mitchell.

As a senior at Morrill in 2002, Duffield won the all-class gold medal in the 400 meters and set the Class C record of 48.33 seconds at the Nebraska State Meet (which still stands), besides anchoring the Lions’ first place Class C 4x100 relay team (43.82).

During Duffield’s career at Chadron State, he set the school records in the 200 and 400 meters both indoors and outdoors. He won both of those races at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Meet in 22.13 and 48.40, and went on to win the silver medal in the 400 in 47.22 at the NCAA II National Indoor Meet in Boston.

The highlight of his outdoor season as a senior was winning the 400 at the RMAC Meet in 45.92 seconds, the fastest time in NCAA Division II in 2006. It is still the conference record and earned him an invitation to the US Nationals.

Duffield was chosen the RMAC and North Central Region Male Track Athlete of the Year both indoors and outdoors in 2006 and also earned Second-Team Academic All-American as both a junior and a senior. In addition, he was presented the Clyde Bond Memorial Award given annually at Chadron State for leadership, character and athletic success.

After graduating from Chadron State, Duffield attended the Western Nebraska Community College power line school in Alliance and has been employed in that profession ever since. Currently, he is a lead lineman for Chimney Rock Public Power headquartered at Bayard.

Joel’s wife, the former Kelsey Eitel of Crawford, also was a track and field letterwinner at Chadron State, specializing in the long and triple jumps. The couple has three daughters—Ashlyn, Bailey and Jordyn.

Nine others also were inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday night. They are former CSC football players Mitch Barry of Chadron, Shawn Eisenreich of Gordon, Bryce Flammang of Cambridge, Casey Haldeman of Douglas, Wyo., and Layne Sievers of Randolph, Neb.; Jacqueline Wells of Albion, Neb., a 10-time All-American in the throws; basketball standout Bec Kyba of Thedford; regional champion breakaway roper Jennifer Nelson of Hartford, S.D.; and long-time Chadron news and sports reporter and announcer John Axtell of Chadron.