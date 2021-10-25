Eagles explode past Skyhawks 60-7

Defensive tackle Kobe Whipple and Wilson collected the loose pigskins for the Eagles.

Mickelson, who already had caught the two touchdown passes, closed out the second period onslaught while breaking several tackles during an electrifying 55-yard punt return to paydirt.

The Eagles added another touchdown in the third quarter on a two-yard run by Thurness after freshman tailback Dorian Collier, who was the game’s leading rusher with 15 carries for 120 yards, set it up with a 22-yard run.

The Skyhawks also scored in the third period, when defensive back Clayton Rutz picked off alternate quarterback Mason Hamilton’s pass along the north sidelines and took it 65 yards to the end zone.

Chadron State closed out the scoring in the fourth quarter when Ping dove two yards into the end zone after Hamilton, undaunted by the interception, connected with Ali Musa on a 45-yard strike and Gunnar Jones, who also was perfect on all eight extra points he attempted, kicked a 22-yard field goal.

The Eagles finished with 231 yards rushing and 322 passing. Holst, who is closing in on 11,000 yards passing in his career, completed 12 of 16 attempts for 258 yards. Mikelson had three receptions for 103 yards and Thurness four for 74.