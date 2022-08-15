Eagles have new track, field coach

Chadron State College has a new track and field coach. Athletic Director Joel R. Smith announced last week that Seth Mischke, who has been the head coach at two NCAA Division II programs for a total of 23 years, is filling the position. He’s already on the job.

"We're fortunate to have an experienced head coach in Seth," said Smith, "as we prepare to host the 2023 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships and compete for the conference title."

Mischke spent the last 11 seasons as the head track and field coach as well as assistant cross country coach at Black Hills State University. His program there had two individual national champions, 54 national meet qualifiers, 40 All-Americans, 18 conference champions and more than 100 All-RMAC academic honorees. In addition, the Yellow Jackets broke a school record 65 times under Mischke’s watch.

Mischke replaces Riley Northrup, who was the Eagles’ head coach for five years before accepting a position at South Dakota State University at Brookings in July.

In 2012, Mischke helped BHSU transition from the NAIA to the RMAC, one of the strongest NCAA Division II conferences for both track and field and cross country.

Before BHSU, he was both the head track and field and cross country coach for 12 years at St. Cloud State in Minnesota. Mischke was twice named the conference’s coach-of-the-year with the Huskies, and his program there produced a national champion, 17 All-Americans and 21 conference champions.

He is a native of Worland, Wyo., where he was an all-state football and basketball player, played in the post-season all-star games in both sports and excelled in track and field, the sport that he’s been connected with ever since.

As a Worland High senior in 1992, Mischke set the Class 3A state record in the pole vault by clearing 15 feet, 6 inches and also won the long jump and was second in the high hurdles at the state meet. In addition, he won the pole vault at Wyoming’s Meet of Champions by going 15-9, his high school career-best.

Mischke was recruited by the University of Minnesota, where he vaulted 17-3 and was the runner-up in that event and placed as high as third in the decathlon at Big 10 Conference Meets.

"I'm very excited to be the next track and field coach at Chadron State," said Mischke. "I can't wait to start working with our staff and student-athletes."

The Eagles are returning nearly all of their track and field athletes from the 2022 season, when the men scored 111 points and placed third at the conference championships.

Mischke met his wife, Colleen, while he was coaching at St. Cloud State and she was coaching at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. A native of Topeka, she had been a standout high jumper and heptathlete at UNL.

After being the women’s senior athletic administrator at Black Hills State for several years, she also has a new job. She was recently named the director of “The Box,” a large events center being constructed by Liv Hospitality in Box Elder, located just east of Rapid City. It is due to open in the spring of 2023.

The couple has three children. Their daughter, Brooklyn, will be a freshman at Colorado Film School in Aurora. The boys, Tanner and Micah, will attend Rapid City high schools.