Eagles hope to end season on winning note

The Chadron State College football team will be striving to end its season on a winning note when it visits Black Hills State in Spearfish, S.D., on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 o’clock.

The Eagles are 5-5 overall and 4-4 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. One more win would look good on both season records.

Black Hills is 4-6 for the season and 2-6 in the RMAC. The Yellow Jackets opened their schedule with non-conference wins over Dickinson State of North Dakota and William Jewell of Missouri, lost by just 19-16 to CSU-Pueblo, edged Adams State 51-48 and topped Fort Lewis 45-17 for a 4-1 record through Oct. 2.

Since then the Jackets have lost five straight conference games. The closest of those games was a 13-10 loss to South Dakota Mines two weeks ago.

Last Saturday, Colorado Mesa overwhelmed Black Hills 52-9 while compiling 572 yards in total offense, compared to just 189 for the Jackets. That happened even though Black Hills ran 73 plays from scrimmage, compared to 54 for Mesa.

The Eagles are coming off a 45-7 win over Western Oregon, despite having just 11 more total net yards (400 to 389) than the Wolves. The difference was, Chadron State came up with three second-half takeaways and quickly turned them in to touchdowns.