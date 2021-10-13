Eagles hoping to even conference record

The Chadron State College football team will be seeking to even its Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference record on Saturday when it meets the Adams State Grizzlies in Alamosa, Colo. Kickoff will be at 1 o’clock.

The Eagles, who are 2-4 for the season and 2-3 in league play, jumped out to a 10-0 lead last Saturday while hosting Colorado State-Pueblo, but the ThunderWolves scored the next six touchdowns and won 42-17.

Four turnovers—three interceptions and a fumble by the Eagles—helped Pueblo to its fourth straight RMAC victory of the season.

“It’s hard to overcome that many turnovers,” CSC Coach Jay Long noted. “They gave Pueblo lots of momentum. We had a few bad plays and they made some good plays. That was the difference.”

Long noted that two sophomores, who because of injuries saw more action than usual, played extra well for the Eagles.

One was Jeydon Cox, who took over at tailback when starter Elijah Myles was unable to play because of a knee injury he’d sustained the previous Saturday at New Mexico Highlands. A 5-8, 180-pound native of Jackson, Wyo., Cox averaged 6.1 yards while rushing 18 times for 110 yards. He also caught six passes for 58 yards to lead the Eagles in both categories.