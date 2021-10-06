Eagles hosting Pueblo in Homecoming game

Chadron State Coach Jay Long says it’s “an exciting opportunity” for the Eagles to have Pueblo as its homecoming opponent.

“We know they have another outstanding team,” Long said. “We know they’ll run the ball well, play great defense and they always have excellent special teams. We showed that we’re strong in all those areas at Highlands. We’ll do our best to play that way again. We think we’ve got a chance to win this week, just like we always think that.”

Through five games, both teams have been giving up about as many yards as they have gained.

Chadron State is averaging 368.8 yards of total offense and the opponents are averaging 364.6. Pueblo is averaging 288.2 yards and has averaged 304.0.

The Eagles opened last Saturday’s game like a house fire, scoring 29 points in the first quarter while completing three long drives and returning a fumble for a touchdown. It was the most points the Eagles have scored in one quarter since Long took over as head coach in 2012.