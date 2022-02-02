Eagles hosting Wolves, Grizzlies

The Chadron State College basketball teams will launch their February schedules at home this weekend by hosting Colorado State-Pueblo on Friday and Adams State on Saturday. Both double-headers will tip off at 5:30 p.m.
The CSC quintets are slated to play eight games this month, five at home and three on the road.
The CSC women are 6-12 for the season and 5-8 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference while the men are 8-12 and 4-8. Both will need to win a majority of their games to rank among the top eight in the conference at the end of the regular season and advance to the playoffs.
The women are currently tied for ninth and the men are 12th among the 15 teams. The CSC men played extra well last Friday night while surprising Metro State 78-76 in Denver. One factor was the Eagles’ 10-of-24 shooting from behind the arc while the Roadrunners were 3-of-16.
The Eagles also outscored Metro 14-5 from the free throw line.
The Pueblo women are 16-5 for the season and 12-3 in the conference, good for third place. They handed Colorado Mines its first RMAC loss 70-59 last weekend. Alisha Davis, a 6-foot-1 junior, is the ThunderWolves’ leader at 15.7 points and 8.0 rebounds a game. Another Davis, JaNaiya, who is 5-7, is next in both with averages of 10.0 and 6.3.
The Pueblo men have 8-12 and 5-9 records, and have lost their last four games. Colorado Mines beat them 81-61 and Regis prevailed 96-80 last weekend. The Wolves’ leading scorer is 6-foot freshman Liam Ramiro, who is averaging 16.6 points a game. Meekness Payne, a 6-6 junior, is next at 12.7 a game.
The Adams State women are 9-10 overall and 7-7 in the RMAC, good for seventh in the standings. No one is scoring in double digits for the Lady Grizzlies, but veteran guards Kayla Harris and Stephanie Ruiz are averaging 9.1 and 8.7 per game.
The Grizzlies’ men also are 9-10 for the season and are 5-8 in conference action, putting them ninth in the standings. They have six players averaging at least 9.5 points, all of them 6-4 or taller and three of them at least 6-7.
The Adams State scoring leader is 6-4 sophomore Rylan O’Brien at 14.3 a game. He’s shooting 39.2% from 3-point range. Next is 6-8 Jordan Notch, who is averaging 14.0 points and making 69.2% of his field goal shots.