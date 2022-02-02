Eagles hosting Wolves, Grizzlies

The Chadron State College basketball teams will launch their February schedules at home this weekend by hosting Colorado State-Pueblo on Friday and Adams State on Saturday. Both double-headers will tip off at 5:30 p.m.

The CSC quintets are slated to play eight games this month, five at home and three on the road.

The CSC women are 6-12 for the season and 5-8 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference while the men are 8-12 and 4-8. Both will need to win a majority of their games to rank among the top eight in the conference at the end of the regular season and advance to the playoffs.

The women are currently tied for ninth and the men are 12th among the 15 teams. The CSC men played extra well last Friday night while surprising Metro State 78-76 in Denver. One factor was the Eagles’ 10-of-24 shooting from behind the arc while the Roadrunners were 3-of-16.

The Eagles also outscored Metro 14-5 from the free throw line.