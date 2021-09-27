Eagles lose heartbreaker on the road

The Chadron State College football team was one touchdown shy of a comeback on Saturday in Grand Junction, Colorado, losing a close one 24-17 to the Colorado Mesa University Mavericks. CSC fell to 1-3 on the season, and 1-2 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, while Mesa improved to 3-0 (2-0 RMAC).

“We were in the game at the end,” said CSC Head Football Coach Jay Long. “We just have to find a way to get it in the endzone. We were moving the ball up and down the field, but we weren’t finishing our drives. We gave up two drives that we’d like to have back, and the defense played well, but we’ve got to find that endzone.”

The CMU defense used quarterback pressure and turnovers to spoil what was otherwise a productive day for the CSC offensive unit. Six times the Eagles advanced the ball into opponent territory and left without points, due to a combination of big plays by the other side and missed field goals. CSC outgained its opponent 402 yards to 327 on the field, but came up short on the scoreboard.

Despite winning time of possession by seven minutes in the first half, and outgaining its opponent 190 yards to 145, CSC only managed three points in the first 30 minutes. The Eagles opened up scoring at 11:34 in the first quarter, when a 39-yard field goal by Gunnar Jones capped the opening possession of the game.