Eagles' offense clicks during win over Hardrockers

The Eagles did not score in the second halves of their first two games, but put together a 15-play, 95-yard drive that took nine minutes off the clock to reach the end zone late in the third quarter on a seven-yard swing pass from Holst to running back Elijah Myles.

Holst completed eight of nine passes during the march.

Chadron State increased its lead to 31-13 early in the fourth quarter by going 72 yards in 75 seconds. Wide receiver Montel Gladney made a spectacular catch of a 32-yard pass from Holst and two plays later, freshman tailback Dorian Collier, seeing his first action of the season, broke away for a 33-yard scoring jaunt.

Mines made things interesting on its ensuing possession, going 75 yards in 15 plays. The big play was the last one—a 23-yard pass from Johannson to his favorite target, Jeremiah Bridges, on fourth down with 6:32 left in the game.

When they got the ball back, a holding penalty soon put the Eagles on their own six-yard line, but Holst and Mikelson hooked up on a 36-yard aerial to give them some breathing room and secure their 15th straight win over the Hardrockers.