Eagles score first, but Pueblo tallies 28 points in third quarter

The Wolves drove 80 yards in 12 plays for their first touchdown, which came on a three-yard pass from quarterback Devin Williams to Nick Bingham.

The Eagles fumbled away the ensuing kickoff, but stopped that threat when cornerback Bobby Peele made a diving interception at the two-yard line. Chadron State was forced to punt, but Jones’s 60-yard boot, combined with a penalty against the Wolves left them at their own 15 with only 54 seconds left before halftime.

Williams completed four straight passes, the longest a 14-yarder, before connecting with Max Fine on a 56-yarder for the go-ahead touchdown with just nine seconds left on the clock.

The ThunderWolves also got the third period off to a great start. Chadron State’s first pass of the quarter was picked off by linebacker Patrick Howell and returned 23 yards to the end zone.

Pueblo tailback Michael Roots scored the Wolves’ next three touchdowns, giving his team a 42-10 lead and the end of the third.