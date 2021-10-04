Eagles start fast, beat Cowboys 46-16

Particularly early in the game, the Chadron State Eagles had everything clicking while jumping out to a 29-0 first quarter lead, then went on to defeat New Mexico Highlands 46-16 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference clash in Las Vegas, N.M., Saturday afternoon

The Eagles cashed in long drives on their first two possessions, returned a fumble on the kickoff return following the second touchdown and went 65 yards for another TD late in the opening quarter. They added a field goal and another touchdown in the second quarter to own a 39-0 halftime margin.

The host Cowboys, who entered the game averaging nearly 475 yards in total offense, struck for two TDs in the third quarter, but the Eagles intercepted three passes deep in their own territory in the second half, including one that linebacker Jeremiah Makahununiu returned 85 yards to the end zone, to seal the verdict.

“It feels good to have everything on track,” Coach Jay Long said. “Highlands has a very explosive offense, so to hold them to their fewest points of the season feels good. We got off to a great start and played well in every aspect of the game.”

Quarterback Dalton Holst, who became Chadron State’s all-time career passing yardage leader during the game, figured prominently in three of the Eagles’ first quarter touchdowns.