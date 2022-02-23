Eagles to end season by hosting Denver teams

The Chadron State College basketball teams will be wrapping up their seasons at home this weekend against two Denver-area teams, Metro State on Friday and Colorado Christian on Saturday. Tipoff for both double-headers will be at 5:30 p.m. in the Chicoine Center.

The Eagles played Metro in Denver on Jan. 20 with the Lady Roadrunners winning 81-61, but the Chadron State men overcoming a 44-36 halftime deficit to win 78-76.

CSC and Colorado Christian have not met this season.

The Metro women are 18-7 for the season and 14-6 in the RMAC to claim a conference playoff berth. They are led by senior Allie Navarette, who is averaging 13.6 points a game and scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the January game against the Eagles.

The Metro men are 16-9 overall and 10-9 in the conference and seventh in the RMAC standings. Breathing down their necks for one of the eight playoff slots are New Mexico Highlands and Westminster with 9-11 logs. Two losses this weekend when the Road Runners also visit Black Hills State could put them in a bind.

The Metro men have some weapons. They include 6-9 Laolu Oke, who is averaging 14.2 points and an RMAC-best 11.6 rebounds. He sank all 12 of his field goal shots against the Eagles in January for a game-high 24 points and also claimed nine rebounds.

Like the Eagles, neither of the Colorado Christian teams will reach the playoffs.

The Cougars’ quintets entered this week with identical records. They are 8-17 for the season and 5-14 in conference action. The women don’t have anyone averaging in double figures, but the men’s Ross Williams is sixth on the RMAC list at 19.1 points game and D.J. McDonald is averaging 14.4 points.

Both are guards less than six-feet tall who are shooting right at 40% from 3-point range. Williams has canned 79 treys and McDonald has made 67. Chadron State’s leader, CJ Jennings, has 50.

The CSC women are 7-17 overall and 6-13 in the conference. The men are 9-16 and 5-12.

The Lady Eagles’ stat leaders are Shay Powers at 14 points and 6.1 rebounds a game along with Sami Worrell with an 11.5 scoring average. Jori Peters is averaging nine points and has handed out more assists than she has turnovers, something point guards strive to accomplish.

Jennings leads the CSC men in scoring at 14.3 per game, followed by Marcus Jefferson at 12.7 to go with his 87 assists and 58 turnovers and team-high 85.5% free throw marksmanship. Teddy Parham is averaging 9.8 points while Alliance native Mason Hiemstra is at 9.5 per game after missing 10 games in December because of an ankle injury.