Eagles to host Hardrockers Saturday night

After splitting games on the road in a four-day span, the Chadron State men’s basketball team will meet longstanding rival South Dakota Mines at home Saturday night in another crucial contest.
The Eagles had five players score in double figures last Saturday night while downing Western Colorado 107-96 in Gunnison, but weren’t as successful Tuesday night when Black Hills State had a big second half and won 83-65 on its home court in Spearfish.
The win at Western Colorado was the first in which the Eagles had hit the century mark on the scoreboard in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game since they topped New Mexico Highlands 104-97 at home in 2009-10.
The Eagles’ smallest player, KJ Harris, made 7-of-8 field goal shots, including three 3-pointers, and all six of his free throws for 23 points. He got lots of help from fellow guards Marcus Jefferson (18), CJ Jennings (17) and Mason Hiemstra (15) while center Porter Anderson chipped in 13.
Chadron State shot 56.6% from the field and also was 33-of-41 from the free-throw line. The host Mountaineers made 54% of their field goal tries, but were just 15-28 at the charity stripe.
The Eagles got off to a strong start at Black Hills State, holding a 10-point lead midway in the first half, but only led 35-34 at intermission. CSC got the lead back up to 48-43 with 14:49 to play, but the Yellow Jackets tallied 16 consecutive points in the next five minutes to take command.
Both teams buried nine 3-pointers, but Black Hills, now 9-1 in the conference, shot 55.6% from the field compared to the Eagles’ 43%. Jennings made 5-of-6 shots from behind the arc while scoring 21 points, and Jefferson added 16. All-star Joel Scott paced the Jackets with 22 points while guards Sindou Cisse and Adam Moussa had 15 and 14, respectively.
The rivalry with South Dakota Mines dates back to 1921. The Eagles (if that’s what they were called then) won the first game 27-26.
Last year’s contests were also close. The Hardrockers won at home 60-59 in overtime and the Eagles won at home 63-60.
Chadron State is now 7-11 overall and 3-7 in the conference. Jennings leads the Eagles in scoring at 15.2 points. Jefferson is next at 13 a game.
The Mines men, coached by former CSC athlete Eric Glenn, are 6-10 and 4-6 and played at Black Hills State on Thursday night before visiting the Eagles losing to the Yellow Jackets 86-55. Three Hardrockers are averaging in double figures. Redshirt freshman Brevin Walter is at 16.4 points a game, Alejandro Rama 14.6 and Kolten Mortensen 13.3.
The women’s teams from the two institutions will also meet Saturday night, starting at 5:30 p.m. The Chadron State and Mines women met for the first time in 1975-76. The Eagles won the first game 49-41 and the Lady Rockers the second 37-35. Mines won both games last year 65-59 and 72-45.
The Chadron State women have improved from a year ago. They are 5-11 for the season and 4-6 in the conference. They played one of their best games last Sunday at Western Colorado, but were nipped 83-80 in overtime despite 24 points by Sami Worrell and 17 by Shay Powers.
But like CSC men, they also fell at Black Hills State on Tuesday night in a much lower scoring game—57-45.
Powers leads the Eagles in scoring with a 13-point average while Worrell is at 12.1. Mitchell senior Jori Peters is chipping in 8.1 points a game, and perhaps should shoot more from afar. She’s made 18 of 37 treys for 48.6%.
The Mines women have won just one of their 16 games—a 74-72 decision over Fort Lewis. But they can’t be taken lightly. Two of their conference losses have been by two points and another by three. The team leader is 5-9 senior Ryan Weiss, who has been a First-Team All-RMAC choice each of the past two years. She’s averaging 12 points this winter.