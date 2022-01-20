Eagles to host Hardrockers Saturday night

After splitting games on the road in a four-day span, the Chadron State men’s basketball team will meet longstanding rival South Dakota Mines at home Saturday night in another crucial contest.

The Eagles had five players score in double figures last Saturday night while downing Western Colorado 107-96 in Gunnison, but weren’t as successful Tuesday night when Black Hills State had a big second half and won 83-65 on its home court in Spearfish.

The win at Western Colorado was the first in which the Eagles had hit the century mark on the scoreboard in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game since they topped New Mexico Highlands 104-97 at home in 2009-10.

The Eagles’ smallest player, KJ Harris, made 7-of-8 field goal shots, including three 3-pointers, and all six of his free throws for 23 points. He got lots of help from fellow guards Marcus Jefferson (18), CJ Jennings (17) and Mason Hiemstra (15) while center Porter Anderson chipped in 13.

Chadron State shot 56.6% from the field and also was 33-of-41 from the free-throw line. The host Mountaineers made 54% of their field goal tries, but were just 15-28 at the charity stripe.