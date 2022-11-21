 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eagles to host Kearney Lopers Tuesday night

After losing a traumatic 69-68 decision to the Sioux Falls Cougars on Saturday, the Chadron State College men’s basketball team will be back in action at home at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in the Chicoine Center at CSC against the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers.

Sioux Falls nipped the Eagles in the final seconds by scoring on an alley-oop out-of-bounds play with only a second remaining. The Eagles are now 0-3. Another of their other losses was in overtime.

The Kearney Lopers are 2-3. They opened the season by dropping a pair of 6-point decisions to Bemidji State and Minnesota-Duluth. This past week, the Lopers were 2-1 while playing three times at home. They defeated two Kansas teams—Manhattan Christian 89-54 and Haskell Indian 94-87—before losing to Wayne State 77-67.

Kearney’s leading scorer is 6-foot-6 graduate student Darrian Nebeker, who is averaging 18.6 points. Next is 6-6 sophomore Tom Connelly, at 16.4 points a game while making 23 of 41 three-pointers.

Overall, the Lopers are shooting 42.4% from behind the arc, but they have been outscored 68 to 32 from the free throw line.

Chadron State’s leader against Sioux Falls was 6-6 center Porter Anderson, who scored 24 points, while making eight of 10 shots from the field and going eight of 11 at the charity stripe.

