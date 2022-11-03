Eagles to host Mesa Mavericks in home finale

After winning three of their last four games, the Chadron State Eagles hope to improve their record some more Saturday when they host Colorado Mesa in their final home contest. Kickoff will be at noon.

The Eagles are 3-6 for the season and 3-4 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Considering their 0-5 start, a couple more wins would make the season turn out much better than how it looked a month ago.

The Mesa Mavericks have struggled more than the Eagles. After going 8-2 last season and handing Colorado Mines it only regular-season loss, the Mavs were not expected to have a 2-6 overall record and a 1-6 conference log at this juncture of the season.

Mesa opened the 2022 schedule with a 37-14 win over William Jewell College of Missouri, which is now 1-8 this fall. The Mavericks’ only other victory was a 70-10 verdict over winless Fort Lewis. They have dropped the other six games, some of them by narrow margins.

A prime example occurred last Saturday, when CSU-Pueblo had to score nine points in the fourth period to win 33-28 in Grand Junction.

The Mavs also lost to Black Hills by just 31-29 and to Western Colorado by 42-34. It was something of a surprise that Adams State won 45-31 the matchup two weeks ago.

The other losses have been to South Dakota Mines 31-17 and to Colorado Mines 48-21.

After last year’s excellent season, Tremaine Jackson, who was had been at Mesa two years, resigned as head coach to become the head mentor at Valdosta State in Georgia. The opening occurred when after leading Valdosta to the NCAA II National Championship Game, Gary Goff resigned to become head coach at McNeese State in Louisiana.

The new Mesa mentor is Miles Kochevar, a Grand Junction native who had played football at Colorado State in Fort Collins and was the defensive coordinator at Pueblo when he “moved back home.” He also had been an assistant at Mesa for five years early in his career.

The Mavericks are pass-oriented this fall. Through eight games, they are averaging 140 yards rushing and 290 passing, while giving up 117 per game on the ground and 264 through the air.

The quarterback is Karst Hunter, a 6-4, 220-pound sophomore from Miller, S.D. He has completed 162 of 287 passes for 2,146 yards and 15 touchdowns while being intercepted nine times. Nine receivers have caught at least 11 passes.

Karst is the team’s second leading rusher with 343 yards and has scored eight of his Mavs’ 17 touchdowns on the ground. The Mesa rushing leader is Jullen Ison, a 5-9, 190-pound senior, with 95 carries for 365 yards.

While the defense was credited with leading the Eagles to their 17-3 win over New Mexico Highlands while sacking the Cowboys’ quarterback eight times last Saturday, they also got a boost by having more of their offensive weapons available.

Quarterback Heath Beemiller appeared to be more in the groove in what was his second game back after he’d missed the previous three because of a knee injury.

Beemiller’s touchdown passes against Highlands went to wide receivers Ahlonte Hair and Jamal Browder, both of whom had missed the preceding game against Pueblo because of injuries. In addition, running back Dorian Collier led CSC in rushing with 12 carries for 60 yards after being sidelined the previous 2 ½ games.

The offense also welcomed back all-conference left tackle Juan Estrada-Sanchez, who had missed the last 1 ½ games with a sprained ankle.