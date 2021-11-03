Eagles to host Oregon team Saturday

With just two games remaining on the schedule, the Chadron State College football team must win them both to have a winning season. The first of those games will be the home finale on Saturday against first-time opponent, Western Oregon University. Kickoff is set for noon.

The Eagles are 4-5 for the season. After hosting the Wolves, they’ll finish by visiting Black Hills State at Spearfish on Saturday, Nov. 13.

A winning record generally means the team had quality. Since 2000, the Eagles have won more games than they lost 17 times, had just three years when they dipped below .500 and one when they broke even. The latter was last year when CSC finished its abbreviated schedule at 2-2.

Western Oregon, which has a 3-5 record, is located at Monmouth, a community of about 10,000 in northwestern Oregon, not far from the Pacific Ocean. It has about 6,600 students and belongs to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference that includes nine schools, but only two others, Central Washington and Simon Fraser, located in Canada, play football.

The three teams play each other twice each season. This fall, the Wolves have defeated Simon Fraser 24-7 and 42-3 and lost to Central Washington 45-14 and 53-21.