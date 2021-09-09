Eagles to host Texas team in home opener

After sustaining a disappointing 23-10 setback at Western Colorado last Saturday, the Chadron State College football team will play its home opener on Saturday against what appears to be a tough customer, Angelo State of Texas. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

During their preseason vote, Lone Star Conference coaches projected that Angelo State would be the loop’s second-best team this fall. The Rams opened the season last Thursday night by defeating Lindenwood, which was No. 21 in the NCAA Division II preseason rankings, 40-20 while rolling up 460 total net yards in St. Charles, Mo.

Prior to that game, Jeff Girsch, who took over as the Angelo State head coach at the end of the 2018 season after previously being the team’s defensive coordinator, was quoted as saying he expects big things from this year’s team.

“We truly feel like this is one of the best teams we’ve had in a long time,” Girsch said.

Chadron State also expects to have an outstanding team, but had three costly fumbles, was penalized nine times and completed just 12 of 32 passes in its opener.