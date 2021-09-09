Eagles to host Texas team in home opener

After sustaining a disappointing 23-10 setback at Western Colorado last Saturday, the Chadron State College football team will play its home opener on Saturday against what appears to be a tough customer, Angelo State of Texas. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
During their preseason vote, Lone Star Conference coaches projected that Angelo State would be the loop’s second-best team this fall. The Rams opened the season last Thursday night by defeating Lindenwood, which was No. 21 in the NCAA Division II preseason rankings, 40-20 while rolling up 460 total net yards in St. Charles, Mo.
Prior to that game, Jeff Girsch, who took over as the Angelo State head coach at the end of the 2018 season after previously being the team’s defensive coordinator, was quoted as saying he expects big things from this year’s team.
“We truly feel like this is one of the best teams we’ve had in a long time,” Girsch said.
Chadron State also expects to have an outstanding team, but had three costly fumbles, was penalized nine times and completed just 12 of 32 passes in its opener.
Tailback Elijah Myles got the Eagles off to a great start, romping 80 yards to paydirt with less than five minutes gone off the clock. However, a 35-yard field goal in the second quarter provided their only other points.
Western Colorado was ahead 20-10 at halftime after kicking field goals following two of the Eagles’ fumbles and completing seven of eight passes during two touchdown drives late in the second period.
CSC Head Coach Jay Long called the Eagles’ play sloppy, but said knows they are a better team than they showed. He was pleased that the defense limited Western to just 70 yards. Myles finished with 163 yards on 21 carries.
Chadron State and Angelo State split a pair of games in 2011 and 2012, the only times they have previously met on the gridiron. The Texas team edged the Eagles 49-42 in the first game, which was played at Elliott Field, but CSC prevailed 19-7 the next year in San Angelo.