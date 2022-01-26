Eagles to host track and wrestling Saturday

Beginning at 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon, Chadron State College sports fans can choose to watch either track and field or wresting.
The Don Holst Open Track and Field Meet will start with field events at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Nelson Physical Activity Center. Track events will begin at 1 o’clock. The Eagles will be joined by Black Hills State, South Dakota Mines and Montana State-Billings in the competition.
Colorado State-Pueblo will be in Chadron for a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference wrestling dual with the Eagles beginning at 2 p.m. in the Chicoine Center. The Eagles have won their previous three RMAC duals at home this season and are 4-1 overall in dual action.
Pueblo has a 2-3 dual record. The Eagles topped the ThunderWolves 23-16 in last year’s match in Pueblo.
Since both basketball teams are to play there only games this weekend at Metro State in Denver on Friday night, that sport will not be available in Chadron again until Feb. 4-5 when Colorado State-Pueblo and Adams State visit.
There will be some preliminary track and field action in conjunction with the Holst Meet on Saturday. Three men from South Dakota Mines and CSC veteran Harley Rhoades of Douglas, Wyo., will be making their debuts in the heptathlon, which is comprised of seven events.
The first four events will take place beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Friday and the final three will start at 10 o’clock Saturday.
The Chadron State wrestlers were slated to visit Colorado Mesa and Western Colorado for duals last weekend, but the Eagles were hit by COVID problems and did not make the trip. CSC Athletic Director Joel Smith said Wednesday the matches have been rescheduled for Feb. 10 at Grand Junction and Feb. 11 at Gunnison.
The CSC basketball teams are expected to have their hands full against Metro State. Both Road Runner quintets are deeply involved in the conference’s playoff pictures.
The Metro women entered this week with a 12-4 season record and an 8-3 conference log. The men are 13-4 and 7-4. Both have lost just once at home.
January has been a tough month for the CSC basketball teams. The men are 1-3 and the women are 1-4. Overall, the men are 7-12 and 3-8 in the RMAC. The women are 6-11 and 5-7.