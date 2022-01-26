Eagles to host track and wrestling Saturday

Beginning at 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon, Chadron State College sports fans can choose to watch either track and field or wresting.

The Don Holst Open Track and Field Meet will start with field events at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Nelson Physical Activity Center. Track events will begin at 1 o’clock. The Eagles will be joined by Black Hills State, South Dakota Mines and Montana State-Billings in the competition.

Colorado State-Pueblo will be in Chadron for a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference wrestling dual with the Eagles beginning at 2 p.m. in the Chicoine Center. The Eagles have won their previous three RMAC duals at home this season and are 4-1 overall in dual action.

Pueblo has a 2-3 dual record. The Eagles topped the ThunderWolves 23-16 in last year’s match in Pueblo.

Since both basketball teams are to play there only games this weekend at Metro State in Denver on Friday night, that sport will not be available in Chadron again until Feb. 4-5 when Colorado State-Pueblo and Adams State visit.