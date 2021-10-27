Eagles to tangle with Orediggers Saturday

The Chadron State College football team will have a major challenge Saturday. After waltzing past Fort Lewis 60-7 this past Saturday while evening their record at 4-4, the Eagles will take on Colorado Mines in Golden. Kickoff will be a noon.

On the other side of the coin, the Orediggers are coming off their first loss of the season. Colorado Mesa defeated Mines 26-21 in Grand Junction. There are now four teams with a single loss at the top of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference standings. Upstart Western Colorado is 6-1 while Mines, Colorado State-Pueblo and Mesa are all 5-1.

The Eagles are next with a 4-3 conference record. Their three conference losses have been dealt by Western (23-10), Mesa (24-17) and Pueblo (42-17). Saturday’s game will be their opportunity to upset the last of the “big four” they will play this season.

After seldom being a conference contender for years, the Orediggers have moved to the upper echelon recently. They shared first place in the RMAC in 2018 with a 9-1 record and won the title in 2019 with a perfect 10-0 mark.

The Chadron State-Mines rivalry dates back to 1938. When the Eagles joined the RMAC in 1990, the Orediggers had a 7-5 lead in the all-time series. The Eagles are now ahead 23-19, but haven’t won since 2013.