Eagles to visit Highlands Cowboys

Two football teams that haven't opened the season as well as they had hoped will match up at noon on Saturday in Las Vegas, N.M., where the Chadron State Eagles will visit the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys for a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference clash.

Both teams have 1-3 records and are 1-2 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. They have a common opponent. Both lost to Colorado Mesa. The Mavericks defeated Highlands 56-37 on Sept. 18 while Mesa held on for a 24-17 verdict over Chadron State on Sept. 25.

The Eagles had the edge in about every statistical category in Grand Junction except what was on the scoreboard. They out-yarded the Mavericks 402 to 327, had 25 first downs compared to 18, possessed the ball 7 ½ more minutes, converted on nine of 17 third downs as opposed to three of 12 for Mesa and punted just twice.

But the Eagles are averaging only 20.5 points through their first four games and, as Head Coach Jay Long noted on his radio show this week, that's not enough in this era of college football.

"We get a lot of yards, but lack points. We need to find a way to get in the end zone," Long stated.