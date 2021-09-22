Eagles to visit Mesa Mavericks

Following an impressive performance while besting South Dakota Mines 31-20 at home Saturday night, the Chadron State College football team will meet Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction this Saturday afternoon. Kickoff will be at 1 o’clock.

The Mavericks are off to a 2-0 start. They rambled past the William Jewell Cardinals in their opener 40-3 on Sept. 4, did not play the next week, but launched their RMAC season by scoring 14 points in each quarter and defeating New Mexico Highlands 56-37 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The Eagles also played one of their four games last fall in Grand Junction. The Eagles managed only 266 yards of total offense, but tied the score 7-7 on a pass play with 25 seconds remaining. However, the Mavs’ Lucas Ruiz Diaz kicked a 37-yard field goal in overtime for a 10-7 verdict.

Mesa has made some significant changes since then. The starting quarterback, Karst Hunter, and top running back, Avian Thomas in the first two games, are still classified as freshmen after transferring from South Dakota State.

Against New Mexico Highlands, Hunter completed 18 of 25 passes for 314 yards and Thomas carried 11 times for 130 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown jaunt in the opening two minutes.