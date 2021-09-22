Eagles to visit Mesa Mavericks

Following an impressive performance while besting South Dakota Mines 31-20 at home Saturday night, the Chadron State College football team will meet Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction this Saturday afternoon. Kickoff will be at 1 o’clock.
The Mavericks are off to a 2-0 start. They rambled past the William Jewell Cardinals in their opener 40-3 on Sept. 4, did not play the next week, but launched their RMAC season by scoring 14 points in each quarter and defeating New Mexico Highlands 56-37 in Las Vegas on Saturday.
The Eagles also played one of their four games last fall in Grand Junction. The Eagles managed only 266 yards of total offense, but tied the score 7-7 on a pass play with 25 seconds remaining. However, the Mavs’ Lucas Ruiz Diaz kicked a 37-yard field goal in overtime for a 10-7 verdict.
Mesa has made some significant changes since then. The starting quarterback, Karst Hunter, and top running back, Avian Thomas in the first two games, are still classified as freshmen after transferring from South Dakota State.
Against New Mexico Highlands, Hunter completed 18 of 25 passes for 314 yards and Thomas carried 11 times for 130 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown jaunt in the opening two minutes.
Another newcomer is senior wide receiver Lionell McConnell, a transfer from Abilene Christian. He caught five passes for 165 yards against Highlands. One of them went 70 yards to the end zone.
The Mavs gave up a lot of yards against Highlands. The Cowboys rushed for 200 yards and threw for 335 and scored four TDs through the air.
Things went well for the Eagles against South Dakota Mines. Quarterback Dalton Holst completed 22 of 29 passes for 327 yards and two touchdowns, including a 64-yard fling to Chad Mikelson, who caught five balls for 149 yards.
The Eagles finished with 487 yards of offense and limited the Hardrockers with 284.
Chadron State and Mesa have split their last 10 games. The Mavericks have won four of the last five, but CSC leads the all-time series 20-10.