Eagles to visit South Dakota Mines

The Chadron State College basketball teams’ final road trip of the season will also be the shortest.

The Eagles are to visit South Dakota Mines in Rapid City on Thursday night, Feb. 17. The double-header will tip off at 5:30.

The Hardrockers visited Chadron State on Jan. 22 with the Lady Eagles winning 89-82 in the highest scoring game of the season for both teams, but the Mines men squeezed out a 65-62 victory.

Since then, the CSC women have won 63-61 over Adams State but dropped the remaining six games, one of them a 77-74 win in overtime to CSU-Pueblo. The men have won two nail-biters, edging Metro State in Denver 78-76 in overtime and Pueblo 88-86 at home, and have lost three times, one of them to Adams State 59-58.

The Lady Eagles are 7-16 for the season and 6-12 in conference play. They lost to Black Hills State 58-46 in Chadron on Tuesday night.

The CSC men were also host to the Yellow Jackets, but that game was postponed because flu-like symptoms were affecting a few Eagles. Coach Shane Paben said Wednesday his team should have at least eight players available Thursday night and plans to make the trip to Rapid City.