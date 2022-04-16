Eagles win nine events at Kearney Meet

With freshman Quincy Efeturi leading the way by winning both the 100 and 200-meter dashes and also running on the first place 4x400 relay entry, the Chadron State College track and field team had another excellent outing at the Loper Invitational Meet in Kearney on Friday.

Eagles won nine events and placed second in three more. Athletes from 11 schools were entered. Chadron State Coach Riley Northrup said the meet was an excellent one for his team, even though temperatures of about 60 degrees and a breeze kept it from being comfortable.

Altogether, Chadron State had 44 seasonal best marks.

Efeturi, a native of Nigeria who enrolled at Chadron State last fall, led two teammates across the finish line in the 100-meter dash. His winning time was 10.77 seconds. His winning time of 21.33 seconds in the 200 was six-tenths of a second faster than his previous best.

Close behind Efeturi in the 100 were junior Brodie Roden of Riverton, Wyo., in 10.86 seconds and sophomore Creighton Trembly of Longmont, Colo., in 10.91.

There were 19 entries in the 100 and 26 in the 200.

Twins Osvaldo and Osiel Cano of Oshkosh and Greg Logsdon of Yoder, Wyo., joined Efeturi on the winning 4x400 relay team. Their time of 3:22.12, was six seconds faster than the second-place team.

The Chadron State men got another first on the track when sophomore Logan Moravec of Gering won the 800 in 1:56.13. Logsdon was the runner-up in the 400 in 49.77 seconds and both of the Cano twins picked up a fourth. Osvaldo earned that spot in the 400 and Osiel was fourth in the 4x400 hurdles.

The Chadron State men also excelled in several field events.

Sophomore Dan Reynolds of Granby, Colo., won the hammer throw with a heave of 203 feet, 6 inches, which improved the school record he had set on March 29 by six feet, seven inches.

Teammate Shane Collins of Bison, S.D., was the hammer runner-up with a toss of 197-2, some 19 inches beyond his previous best and three inches farther than Reynolds’s school record had been entering the competition.

Morgan Fawver of McCook continued his strong sophomore season with a career-best of 24-3 while winning the long jump.

As usual, the Eagles also did well in the triple jump. Derrick Nwagwu of Aurora, Colo., was the winner at 49-3, while Brock Voth of Berthoud, Colo., was third and Joss Linse of Plattsmouth, Neb., was fourth with marks of 47-1 and 46-10 ¼.

In addition, Joe Dumsa of Sandy, Utah, tied for second in the high jump with his season-best of 6-6-¾ and Dylan Soule of Polk, Neb., sailed the javelin 180-8 to earn second in that event.

Both Carlie Collier of Dunning, Neb., and Jourdaine Cerenil of Pine Bluffs, Wyo., posted career-best marks while winning their events. Collier won the 100 dash in 12.07 seconds, which ranks fifth all-time at CSC, and Cerenil cleared 5-8 in the high jump to gain a share of second all-time in that event for the Lady Eagles.

Northrup said Cerenil made “three really good attempts” while trying to go 5-10. The school record of 5-9 ¼ was set by Jazmyn Webster in 2014.

Collier ran the first leg of both of the Lady Eagles’ 4x100 and 4x400 relays that placed third and second, respectively.

The Eagles’ placings in the top six at Kearney follow:

Men’s Events

100—1, Quincy Efeturi, 10.77; 2, Brodie Roden, 10.86; 3, Creighton Trembly, 10.91.

200—1, Quincy Efeturi, 21.33.

400—2, Greg Logsdon, 49.77; 4, Osvaldo Cano, 50.83.

800—1, Logan Moravec, 1:56.13.

400 hurdles—4, Osiel Cano, 56.54

4x400 relay—1, Chadron State (Osvaldo Cano, Osiel Cano, Quincy Efeturi, Greg Logsdon), 3:22.12.

Hammer throw—1, Dan Reynolds, 203-6; 2, Shane Collins, CSC, 197-2.

Discus—5, Parker Gonser, 154-8; 6, Shane Collins, 153-9.

Javelin—2, Dylan Soule, 180-8.

Long jump—1, Morgan Fawver, 24-3; 6, Emory Yoosook, 22-6 ½.

Triple jump—1, Derrick Nwagwu, 49-3; 3, Brock Voth, 48-7 ½; 4, Joss Linse, 46-10 ¼.

High jump—2-3 tie, Joe Dumsa, 6-6 ¾; 5, Hector Ortega, 6-4 ¾.

Women’s Event

100—1, Carlie Collier, 12.07.

100 hurdles—6, Danae Rader, 15.63.

4x100 relay—3, Chadron State (Carlie Collier, Michaela Hill, Caydince Groth, Shantae Morgan), 49.78.

4x400 relay—2, Chadron State (Carlie Collier, Michaela Hill, Denae Rader, Caydince Groth), 4:15.64.

High jump—1, Jourdaine Cerenil, 5-8.