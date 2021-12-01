Eagles win three games in Puerto Rico, home this weekend

After winning all three games they played in the San Juan Classic in Puerto Rico last weekend to improve its record to 4-4, the Chadron State College men’s basketball team will launch its Rocky Mountain Athletic schedule at home this weekend.
Although the Eagles were forced to play without nearly all of their big men because of injuries, Coach Shane Paben was pleased with his team’s performance.
“I think we’re on the upswing,” the coach said after the CSC put together an 11-2 run late in the final game on Sunday to win 74-64 over the University of Sacred Heart to finish the trip.
The 10-point verdict was the closest of the three games. The Eagles opened a 43-24 halftime lead over Puerto Rico Carolina on Friday, winning that game 81-57 and were ahead 42-29 at intermission on Saturday while prevailing 79-65 over Puerto Rico Rio Piedras.
CSC outscored the Sacred Heart Dolphins by five points in each half.
The Eagles didn’t shoot “lights out” in any of the games, finishing the trip with 77 field goals in 180 shots for 42.5% and were 33-of-85 from 3-point range for 38.5%. Free throw shooting was the biggest offensive shortcoming. The team was 47 of 79 at the line for just 59.5%, even though CJ Jennings was 10-of-10 at the stripe in Saturday’s game while scoring a game-high 21 points.
The scoring was balanced during the trip. Jennings finished with 46 points, Marcus Jefferson scored 34, Teddy Parham had 32 and KJ Harris 31 to lead. All four are guards ranging from 6-foot to 6-3.
Tejaun Hale, a 6-4 freshman, added 21 points and both Taj Toney, a 6-7 transfer, and Beau Bragg, a 6-7 frosh, contributed 19 points.
Senior forward Brady Delimont was experiencing numbness in his shooting hand during the first two games and made just two of nine 3-pointers in those games, but he nailed 5-of-11 from long range on Sunday while scoring a team-high 19 points.
Following the Sunday victory, Paben said he was pleased with his players’ effort, said they moved and shared the ball well, took good shots for the most part and played good defense despite having tired legs while playing their third game in three days.
His only criticism was the 12-of-25 free throw shooting on Sunday, something he hopes was an abnormality.
This weekend, both Chadron State teams will host the Fort Lewis Skyhawks on Friday and the Western Colorado Mountaineers on Saturday. The double-headers will tip off with the women’s games at 5:30 p.m.
Paben said the Eagles will still be without two centers, 6-foot-7 Porter Anderson and 6-9 Kymani Durham, who also were sidelined for the games in Puerto Rico. He said they are improving, but won’t be ready to play this weekend.
That’s not good news for Chadron State, particularly against Fort Lewis, which has a 4-2 record, is shooting 50% from the field and its two top scorers are 6-9 veterans. Senior Riley Farris is averaging 21.2 points and junior Brenden Boatwright has a 12.3 average.
The Western Colorado men lost their first five games before slipping past Our Lady of the Lake, a San Antonio institution, 84-80 last Saturday in Gunnison. Sophomores Matt Ragsdale, who is 6-4, and Avery Rembao, 6-6, are averaging about 17 points a game.
The CSC women are 1-4 for the season with their win in a 68-48 verdict over Mount Marty of Yankton, S.D., on Nov. 21 during their only home game. The Fort Lewis women are 1-5 with their win in a 61-44 decision over Northern New Mexico. One of their losses was to Western Colorado 72-59. The Lady Skyhawks’ top scorer is 5-8 senior Sydney Candelaria at 17 points game.
The Western Colorado women are 2-3. Besides the win over Fort Lewis, they have beaten Angelo State of Texas 62-57. Ky Buell, a 5-7 sophomore from Cheyenne, is the team’s top scorer at 11 points a game.