Eagles win three games in Puerto Rico, home this weekend

The scoring was balanced during the trip. Jennings finished with 46 points, Marcus Jefferson scored 34, Teddy Parham had 32 and KJ Harris 31 to lead. All four are guards ranging from 6-foot to 6-3.

Tejaun Hale, a 6-4 freshman, added 21 points and both Taj Toney, a 6-7 transfer, and Beau Bragg, a 6-7 frosh, contributed 19 points.

Senior forward Brady Delimont was experiencing numbness in his shooting hand during the first two games and made just two of nine 3-pointers in those games, but he nailed 5-of-11 from long range on Sunday while scoring a team-high 19 points.

Following the Sunday victory, Paben said he was pleased with his players’ effort, said they moved and shared the ball well, took good shots for the most part and played good defense despite having tired legs while playing their third game in three days.

His only criticism was the 12-of-25 free throw shooting on Sunday, something he hopes was an abnormality.

This weekend, both Chadron State teams will host the Fort Lewis Skyhawks on Friday and the Western Colorado Mountaineers on Saturday. The double-headers will tip off with the women’s games at 5:30 p.m.