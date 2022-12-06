Eagles win three of four games to open RMAC slate

The Chadron State College basketball teams won three of their four games last weekend while opening their Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference schedule with double-headers at home.

The Eagles’ men won both of their contests—83-71 over Colorado State-Pueblo and 71-61 versus New Mexico Highlands.

There were nine ties and 11 lead changes in the first half with Pueblo on Friday night, but CSC led 45-41 at halftime and was ahead the entire second half, once by as many as 14 points.

Chadron State’s smallest player, Bryce Latimer, was the game’s leading scorer with 24 points, and helped seal the verdict by scoring eight points in an 80-second span late in the game.

Twice, Latimer drove into the lane and hit short jump shots, and then made both ends of two one-and-one free throw opportunities that put the Eagles ahead 81-69 with 50 seconds remaining.

Two more Eagles combined for 38 points and helped the Eagles to their 42-33 rebounding advantage.

Forward Josh Robinson was 9-of-12 on field goal shots, made both of his free throws for 20 points, and was the game’s leading rebounder with 10. Guard Isaiah Wyatt added 18 points, 15 of them in the first half, and claimed seven rebounds.

The Eagles, who jumped out to a 19-4 lead in the first eight minutes Saturday night, led all the way except for about 70 seconds in the second half when the score was tied at 44 after the Highlands Cowboys went on a 15-3 run.

After Eagles’ Coach Shane Paben “encouraged” his players during a time out, they responded with a 12-2 spurt, and led by double digits the final five minutes.

Both Latimer and Wyatt scored 18 points to pace the Eagles. Robinson added 10 points and claimed 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the weekend. CSC again won the rebounding battle, 45-33.

The CSC women trailed Pueblo 46-28 at halftime, but shot 48% from the field in the second half to close the gap to 66-65 with 2:48 left to play. However, the ThunderWolves posted nine of the game’s final 10 points to win 75-66.

Both teams had a hot shooter. Pueblo’s super senior, Charisse Fairley, was 11 of 23 from the field, including 7-14 from 3-point land for 32 points. Chadron State’s Shay Powers was 10 of 13 and added five free throws for 25 points. Each was her team’s leading rebounder with eight.

Saturday pitted the 7-0 Highlands Cowgirls against the 0-7 Eagles, but the hosts won 89-59, believe it not. CSC sank 33 of 66 field goal shots, including 12 of 22 from behind the arc, while the visitors made just of six of its 30 of its attempts from the field in the first half and trailed 42-19 at intermission.

Redshirt freshman Kyra Tanabe led the Eagles’ hit parade while making seven of 10 shots, including five of seven treys for 19 points. Senior Samiyah Worrell canned five of her nine field goal attempts, four of them threes, for 15 points.

Freshman Juliana Aragon paced the Cowgirls with 16 points.

The Eagles will be on the road for the next two weeks before playing at home again on New Year’s Eve. The action starts early this week. Both teams will play at Colorado Christian in Lakewood on Wednesday and travel on to Gunnison to play Western Colorado on Friday.