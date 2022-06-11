East All-Stars defeat Western All-Stars

Graduated seniors from the class of 2022 around the area gathered for one last high school football game, the West-Nebraska All-Star game hosted at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff.

The game between the East and West teams started with some trickery, a reverse pass from Perkins County’s Hayden Foster to Ogallala’s Cameron Bush. The drive would be capped off with a touchdown run by Chadron’s Dawson Dunbar, and a successful two-point attempt.

The West would give up a field goal on the ensuing drive and on the West's next possession, Cardinal quarterback Justus Alcorn was sacked in the endzone for a safety.

The West offense would score again on another trick play, a double pass from Gering’s Tyler Garrett to Potter-Dix’s Thomas Muldoon.

The game would go into halftime with the West leading 14-11. After the break the teams would trade possessions until eventually the East put up two touchdowns to go up 14 points. The West was able to bring the game to within one score, but were unable to force overtime or win outright, losing 31-24.

Despite not taking the win, the West team is still glad to have been able to play one last high school football game.

“It was awesome. I thought the kids had a fun week and it was great bringing them together, it was just an awesome experience. We have great young men, they unified throughout the week and went out and played their tails off,” West coach Brent Bauer said. “They left everything they had on the field, you don’t see a lot of All-Star games that get scoring that high on both sides, we were probably a fourth-down conversion from pushing it into overtime.”

Aside from participating in the games, and activities in the week leading up to the game, the teams represented their own schools and communities.

“It was awesome spending the week with these guys. They came in, the laughs and jokes and personalities we had with this group were very evident. They’re just such good young men that represented their own programs and their schools and communities very well. We couldn’t have asked for better men, and a better team,” Bauer said.

For the West, Captain Jackson Ostdiek won the sportsmanship award in the game.

“This is a credit to all my teammates. I really just try to put those guys in the best position to be successful, and I’m glad they realized that. Everything I do on the field is for my teammates no matter if it was for the Bearcats or the Western Nebraska All-Stars,” Ostdiek said.

The players all cherish this game as a final time to play football as high schoolers.

“It was great getting to know each other throughout the week. I told the guys at the banquet to cherish this moment, because for a lot of us it is the last time we will be playing football and that’s hard to say,” Ostdiek said. “All the hard work that we’ve given over the last four years, it's got to show for something, and it was a great experience meeting these guys and sharing the passion of football together. The Western Nebraska All-Star game is a great thing, I’ve always looked up to it.”

Many of the seniors got to meet new teammates and get to know players they had previously only played against, bringing a new element to the game they all have in common.

“I enjoyed playing with Dawson Dunbar. That guy runs his butt off and he’s a great guy, but all of these players are great guys also,” Ostdiek said.

The All-Stars will be back next summer to celebrate the next senior class of Western Nebraska football players.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.