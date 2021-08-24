Emily Krzyzanowski wins individual, Scottsbluff wins team at Sidney Invite

On Tuesday, the Sidney Invite took place at the Hillside Country Club with Emily Krzyzanowski being the individual winner while Scottsbluff won the team competition.
Krzyzanowski transferred for her senior year from Scottsbluff to Gering prior to the 2021-2022 academic year. As this was the first invite of the new season, this was the first time she has played against her former school.
“It feels great just to play in general, I’m excited for the season,” Krzyzanowski said. “It kind of felt good actually. I mean, it sucks that I don’t get to play with them anymore.”
Her new coach, Jessica Boswell was proud of Krzyzanowski and the way she played today, even though Krzyzanowski was disappointed in herself at the start.
“She was a little disappointed I think in her front nine, shooting two over but she stayed focused and she was just hitting the ball really well today,” Boswell said. “So of course it’s nice to get the win.”
Krzyzanowski wasn’t thinking about going against her former school as she was focusing on how she played and now that the first invite is over, she is relieved.
“I was just thinking that it was going to be a normal tournament, like I wasn’t thinking about teamwise,” Krzyzanowski said. “I kind of just played how I would normally play in individual tournaments. I feel relieved that it’s over, it was kind of stressful.”
This course played to both Krzyzanowski’s strengths and weaknesses even though the green was rough.
“The greens are kind of rough so I had a little trouble keeping it in the fairway but otherwise, it was pretty okay,” Krzyzanowski said. “It played to my strengths in length because it’s short and I can just hit it close to the green. It played with my weaknesses more with the green because they were kind of rough.”
Scottsbluff golf team took first overall in commanding fashion, winning by 83 points and head coach Brock Ehler was proud of how his team performed.
“I just feel like the team concept was fantastic. Everyone was asking about each other, you can see the comradery of the team finding each other right now,” Ehler said. “They are such good friends and that’s what we look for is to develop that team unity. I’m happy because every time I went out there, the kids were grinding and continuing to work whether they felt like they were playing good or bad, they just went to the next shot and kept playing. I was just really proud of their effort.”
It’s sometimes difficult to gauge what a person needs improvement on without being in a competition like this. Ehler now has an idea of what each of his athletes need now that he has watched them on the course.
“When you are on the range and you’re practicing, it doesn’t always show you the kind of shots and adversity you’re gonna hit or have on the course,” Ehler said. “From watching and being on the course with the kids, I learn so much about what each person needs, both physically and mentally. Today, my head is swelled and I have tons of things to write down and it’s only to make it easier on the kids. I’m just going to simplify the game for them, they’re going to take shots off and they are going to continue to have fun, but we are going to continue to get better.”
Even though the Gering golf team finished in fifth at the invite, Boswell is just proud of how her new golfers competed at their first invite.
“For my new golfers, this was their first meet so I’m proud they finished, first of all because it’s hot and this is a long course with the hills and stuff” Boswell said. “I’m just going to give them a baseline now. They can see improvement each time they go to tournaments now that they have a baseline to look at.”
The next invite for Gering and Scottsbluff will be on Aug. 31 at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.
Individual Top 10
1, Emily Krzyzanowski Gering 74
2, Anna Kelley Scottsbluff 76
3, Nielli Heinold Scottsbluff 77
4, Payton Wise Kimball 81
5, Jessica Folchert Ogallala 96
6, Shae Willats Scottsbluff 98
7, Julia Wilson Alliance 101
8, Raeleigh Bridges Chadron 103
9, McKinley Knotts Mitchell 103
10, Katie Heeg Kimball 104
Team scores
1, Scottsbluff 357