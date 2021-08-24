Emily Krzyzanowski wins individual, Scottsbluff wins team at Sidney Invite

This course played to both Krzyzanowski’s strengths and weaknesses even though the green was rough.

“The greens are kind of rough so I had a little trouble keeping it in the fairway but otherwise, it was pretty okay,” Krzyzanowski said. “It played to my strengths in length because it’s short and I can just hit it close to the green. It played with my weaknesses more with the green because they were kind of rough.”

Scottsbluff golf team took first overall in commanding fashion, winning by 83 points and head coach Brock Ehler was proud of how his team performed.

“I just feel like the team concept was fantastic. Everyone was asking about each other, you can see the comradery of the team finding each other right now,” Ehler said. “They are such good friends and that’s what we look for is to develop that team unity. I’m happy because every time I went out there, the kids were grinding and continuing to work whether they felt like they were playing good or bad, they just went to the next shot and kept playing. I was just really proud of their effort.”

It’s sometimes difficult to gauge what a person needs improvement on without being in a competition like this. Ehler now has an idea of what each of his athletes need now that he has watched them on the course.