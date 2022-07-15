Eric Smelko plays all positions in Saturday win

The Western Nebraska Pioneers hosted the Spearfish Sasquatch on Saturday in a 13-6 win. This wasn’t an ordinary game though. One player played all nine positions, Eric Smelko.

“It was just a fun day today. I’ve got to thank my teammates, Chuck and Mayra (Heeman) for having me and Tony (Garcia) for doing this for me,” Smelko said. “It was just an opportunity that came up and we’re just like, ‘hey, why not do this.’ They pulled it together and I’m just really thankful for this opportunity.”

This game had been in the works since last year and was originally planned for an exhibition game in June that was canceled.

“Just him being able to hit both sides and throw from both sides was something we’ve been wanting to do since last summer,” head coach Antonio Garcia said. “First one got canceled so I’m glad it worked out. It was a lot of fun for the guys, the fans and (Eric) especially. It was just a great night.”

The first six innings saw Brian Bruxvoort pitch, giving up seven hits, two runs and recorded five strikeouts. All pitchers after Bruxvoort were position players Antonio Nanez, Smelko, and Tyler Mead.

“The guys stepped up and we swung the bats really well tonight,” Garcia said. “Brian Bruxvoort in a position that he’s not normally in as a starter, did a great job for us and that was probably the key to winning the game, Brian getting out there and doing his job and our hitters definitely backed him up.”

After playing all infield positions aside from pitcher, Smelko was exhausted.

“I got tired about the fifth or sixth inning, I’m not going to lie. After playing all the infield positions, I was a little bit uncomfortable but it was just a fun day overall.”

Smelko began the night behind the plate catching and ended in right field. He did pitch in the eighth inning, recording two strikeouts. Of the positions, pitching and catching was his favorite, even though catching was the hardest.

“Pitcher and catcher, I love pitcher and catcher, they were so much fun,” Smelko said. “Catcher is the hardest position. That was a tough one but it was a lot of fun.”

In addition to this, Smelko was one of three players with a three-hit game. Smelko finished 3-for-6 with three RBIs and two runs, Ryan Callahan went 3-for-4 with one RBI and two runs and Jason Luke finished 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.

The Pioneers scored one in the first inning, four in the second, two in the fourth, four in the sixth and one in both the seventh and eighth innings.

The Sasquatch was held scoreless until the sixth inning when they scored two runs on a single. Four more runs in the seventh put the score at 11-6. This would be as close as the Sasquatch would get.

The series will conclude with a doubleheader on Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m. at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.