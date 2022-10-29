EWC rodeo finishes fall season

The Eastern Wyoming College (EWC) Rodeo team finished their fall season recently at the Laramie County Community College rodeo in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Freshman Seth Glass finished second in the average for calf roping. He was a 13.5 in the long round which placing him 10th. In the short round he was an 11.1 placing him first in the short round and second in the average.

Sophomore Trace Travnicek was a 12.2 in the long round placing him ninth. In the short round he was a 13.6 splitting third and fourth in the short go and fourth in the average.

Freshman Colton Zimmerman was a 13.0 in the long round placing eighth with no luck in the short go.

In the bulldogging Bridger Amiotte was a 5.0 placing him fifth in the long round. In the short round Amiotte had a good run but broke out, this took him out of the average.

In the team roping the team of Wyatt Day and Chase Heim were an 8.7 this placed them eighth in the long round. No luck in the short Round.

In the goat tying Karissa Rayhill was a 7.0 in the long round. This placed her third in the long round. In the short round Karissa was a 6.9 placing her third in the short go and third in the average.

This was the last rodeo of the fall season and the second half of the rodeo season will kick off in March 2023 in Gillette.

The Lancer Rodeo team will be holding a fundraiser, "Black Jeans and Gold Buckles Gala," on Friday, Nov. 18. All proceeds will go to help the rodeo team.