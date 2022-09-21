EWC’s Cordall wins Region IX Tournament

TORRINGTON, Wyo. - Eastern Wyoming College golfers finished the EWC Golf Tournament in a tie with McCook Community College. EWC’s George Cordall, Nottinghamshire, England was the tournament’s top golfer with a -5.

“George played very well again this week, earning his second win in three starts as a freshman golfer,” EWC head golf coach Zach Smith said. “We had some other positive takeaways, we look forward to playing in Sterling next week.”

Three EWC golfers finished in the top 10 with Oscar Behle, a sophomore from Hjarup, Sweden finishing third with a -2 and Noah Taylor, a freshman from Spanish Fork, Utah finishing in a tie for eighth place with a +2.

Six community colleges competed in the Region IX Tournament held at Cottonwood Golf Course in Torrington, Wyoming Sept. 15-16.

Eastern Wyoming College and McCook Community College finished tied at -5 on top of the leaderboard. Northeastern Junior College and Otero College tied for third with a +26, Central Wyoming College finished fifth with +32 and Lamar Community College finished sixth with a +35.

"It was great to be home this week and play well,” Smith said. “We left some strokes out there on Thursday but bounced back Friday to shoot a better team score. McCook played very well on Friday, resulting in us sharing the team win with them at -5.”