EWC welcomes Tim Larsen, women's basketball coach

Eastern Wyoming College is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Larsen to the position of women’s basketball coach and fitness center director.

“We are excited to have Coach Larsen take over as the head coach of our women's basketball program,” said Tom Andersen, Athletic Director. “I am confident he will continue the strong tradition of EWC Women's basketball, and I look forward to working with him.”

Larsen received a bachelors in psychology from the University of Phoenix in 2012 and graduated from Ohio University in 2018 with a masters in sports and recreation sciences.

His coaching career began in 2011 at Tohono O’odham Community College as an assistant coach for men’s basketball. In 2012, he started the inaugural women’s basketball program at TOCC. Larsen began working at Arizona Youth Partnership in drug and alcohol prevention in 2015. That is also the same time he began coaching with the Tucson Rattlers, girls AAU program where he has coached for the past seven years. In 2017, he returned to TOCC as an assistant athletic director and associate head coach for men’s basketball. Larsen was then hired as an assistant women’s basketball coach at Pima Community College in 2020 where he was a part of the team that finished eighth in the country at the National Tournament and made it to the conference finals the very next season.

“I am very excited to be a part of the Eastern Wyoming College Lancer community,” said Larsen. “I am looking forward to building new relationships and continuing to build a competitive program of which the community can be proud. I believe our program should be a family atmosphere with players who like to work hard both on the court and in the classroom.”

Larsen’s wife of nine years, Bronwyn, and their seven-year-old daughter Brooke, are all looking forward to the move to Torrington.