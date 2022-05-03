EWC wins 4th straight Region IX Championship

The Eastern Wyoming College Lancer golf team has won their 4th straight Region IX title following their home competition held on April 28-29. The Lancers also won their home tournament with a score of 579. Northeastern Junior College was 2nd with 582.
"It was great to get one last Region IX win with this group, especially the sophomores. We had an all sophomore line up for our starting six players that count towards the team scores and they delivered,” said Coach Zach Smith. “This has been the toughest competition in Region IX golf since I started coaching about eight years ago, so to win the regional title feels great. We ended up having four guys on the first and second team all-region teams, which are the top eight golfers in our region. The first team consisted of Brendan Thomas who won the region and Russel Sprecher got third. The second team had Joshua Wiese in 7th place and Johannes Lindstrom in 8th. It's been a great season, despite some of the weather barriers that we seem to always face in the spring. I'm so proud of these guys and can't wait to see what they do as they move on from EWC. We are excited to compete in the NJCAA National Championship May 10-13 in Odessa, TX."
Leading the Lancers for the tournament was sophomore Brendan Thomas, Farmington, UT, with scores of 69, 69 – 138. He finished in a three-way tie for first. Other Lancer scores were as follows:
Russel Sprecher, sophomore, Casper, WY – 71, 71 – 143, 4th
Owen Walsh, sophomore, Ottawa, Canada – 73, 74 – 147, 6th
Simon Carlgren, freshman, Falkoping, Sweden – 71, 77 – 148, tied 7th
Johannes Lindstrom, sophomore, Falkoping, Sweden – 76, 73 – 149, tied 9th
Oscar Behle, freshman, Falkoping, Sweden – 76, 73 – 149, tied 9th
Joshua Wiese, freshman, Cape Town, South Africa – 77, 73 – 150, 11th
Remington Newell, sophomore, Spanish Fork, UT – 76, 75 – 151, tied 12th
Tim Van Stiphout, sophomore, Hasselt, Belguim – 74, 78 – 152, tied 14th
Conrado Chozas, sophomore, Madrid, Spain – 77, 81 – 158, 29th
Andrew Stannard, freshman, Laramie, WY – 82, 82 – 164, tied 33rd
Final Region IX standings were as follows:
Thomas, tied 1st
Sprecher, tied 3rd
Wiese, 7th
Lindstrom, 8th
Behle, tied 10th
Newell, 13th
Van Stiphout, 14th
Chozas, tied 15th
Walsh, tied 22nd
Carlgren, 27th
The Lancers finished 1st in the region with 99 points. Northeastern Junior College was 2nd with 72 point and McCook Community College was 3rd with 71 points.