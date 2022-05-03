EWC wins 4th straight Region IX Championship

"It was great to get one last Region IX win with this group, especially the sophomores. We had an all sophomore line up for our starting six players that count towards the team scores and they delivered,” said Coach Zach Smith. “This has been the toughest competition in Region IX golf since I started coaching about eight years ago, so to win the regional title feels great. We ended up having four guys on the first and second team all-region teams, which are the top eight golfers in our region. The first team consisted of Brendan Thomas who won the region and Russel Sprecher got third. The second team had Joshua Wiese in 7th place and Johannes Lindstrom in 8th. It's been a great season, despite some of the weather barriers that we seem to always face in the spring. I'm so proud of these guys and can't wait to see what they do as they move on from EWC. We are excited to compete in the NJCAA National Championship May 10-13 in Odessa, TX."