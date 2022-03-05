EWC women finish runner-up, Lancers, Cougars make All-region, All-tournament teams

CASPER, Wyo. – The Eastern Wyoming College women’s basketball team fell short in their bid for a Region IX championship after Casper College captured a 71-57 win in the title game Saturday at Casper, Wyoming.

The win sends Casper College to the national tournament March 16-21 in Lubbock, Texas, with the automatic berth. The Lancers, unless they submit an at-large bid, end their season at 18-12.

Libbie Schaefer, a freshman from Morrill, said it was special to play for a regional title. It just wasn’t in the cards Saturday afternoon.

“Definitely a hard loss. We put a lot of hard work, sweat and tears into this season,” Schaefer said. “We worked hard and gave it everything we had; it just wasn’t in our favor tonight. At the beginning of the season we didn’t know if we would make it this far but it was our goal to. Also, no one else really believed that we would make it to the finals in the regional tournament, so it was good to prove them wrong.”

Janette Hanni, one of two sophomores on the Lancer team, said what the Lancers did this season is amazing and worth remembering forever.

“As a captain, I am really proud of this and how far we have come,” Hanni said. “We started the season with me and (Ana) Gascon as the only returning sophomores so there was a lot of building to do. No one believed in us, even we doubted what will happen.”

Hanni said getting to the title game was not easy, but she and her teammates kept believing and fought every game to the final buzzer.

“I cannot say that anything was easy. I cannot say that things were given to us since they were definitely were not,” Hanni said. “We fought every game until the last buzzer because that’s what we do and that’s what we are as a team. Who would have thought that we would come to the Region ix tournament final? I will say NO ONE. But we proved every single one of these nonbelievers wrong, because we never gave up. I want to say thank you to coach Alicia (Hawkins) for being patient with us but pushing us to go further than anyone thought we could go. I’m really thankful for all of this.”

The Lancers got to the finals with two big wins. The Lancers defeated McCook Community College in the quarterfinals 67-50 and then upset No. 4 Western Nebraska Community College 69-49 in the semifinals.

The championship contest was competitive as the Lancers hung with the Thunderbirds for the first half. EWC jumped out to a 7-0 lead. Casper came back with a 10-0 run to lead 10-7. It was short-lived as Hanni hit a trey to tie it and the Lancers went up 14-10. Casper went back in front 15-14 only to watch the Lancers Ana Gascon hit a bucket. Casper hit a trey to lead after the first quarter 18-16.

EWC opened the second quarter on an 8-0 run behind two free throws by Gascon and buckets by Anna Soler and Schaefer for a 24-18 lead. The Lancers led 27-24 only to watch Casper go on a 9-0 run to lead 33-27 and 33-29 at halftime.

The third quarter saw the Lancers cut the lead to five points late at 45-40 but Casper later went on a 5-0 run to lead 53-44 after three periods.

The fourth quarter saw EWC fight hard, but the Lancers made a run, Casper would answer. EWC had cut the deficit to six points on a 3-pointer by Rosa Revueltas at 63-57 with 2:35 to play, but Casper hit eight straight free throws in the final two minutes to get the win.

Revueltas led the Lancers with 22 points followed by Hanni with 12. Mara Neira tallied eight points.

Schaefer said it is a season that she will remember and she enjoyed her freshman year on the EWC basketball team.

“I want to thank my teammates; it was a blessing to get to know and play with a lot of foreign girls. It was a cool experience,” she said. “I also want to give a huge shout out to our head coach (Hawkins). She was the one who got us this far and she put so much time and effort into making us a better team. She is an amazing coach.”

In post-season awards, several WNCC and EWC players earned spots on the All-region, All-Defensive team, and the All-Tournament team.

The all-tournament team saw three players from EWC and WNCC represented. Lancers on the All-tournament team include Hanni, Mara Neira, and Revueltas. WNCC was represented by Ale’Jah Douglas, Payton Fields, and Amani Brown.

Other members of the All-tournament team include Trinidad’s Vega Lopez; Laramie County’s Sam Hester; Otero’s Savannah Lang; McCook’s Vanessa Jurewicz; and Casper’s Sandra Frau, Kate Robertson, Joseana Vaz, and Belen Morales.

South All-region players include Douglas, Brown, and Aminata Zie; NJC’s Filippa Goula and Nailea Nichols; Lamar’s Althea-Kara Angeles; McCook’s Jurewicz and Sonia Sato; Trinidad’s Ylenia Exposito Perez; and Otero’s Lang.

The South’s All-Defensive members include WNCC’s Douglas, Zie, and Ashley Panem; NJC’s Nailea Nichols; Lamar’s Angeles; McCook’s Sato; Trinidad’s Evette Lansing; and Otero’s Lang.

The North All-region team includes EWC’s Neira and Gascon; Casper’s Jo Vaz, Kate Robertson; LCCC’s Sam Hester and Halle Hester; Central Wyoming’s Livia Knapp; Northwest’s Kierra Cutright and Darla Hernandez; and Western Wyoming’s Chelsea Gundersen.

The North All-Defensive team includes EWC’s Angela Lucio; Casper’s Frau; Northwest’s Cutright; LCCC’s Sam Hester; and Western Wyoming’s Chelsea Gunderson.

All-region coach of the year honors went to WNCC’s Chad Gibney and Trinidad’s Destiny Bragman from the South and Casper’s Dwight Gunnare from the North.

EWC 16 13 15 13 – 57

Casper 18 15 20 18 – 71

EWC

Rosa Revueltas 22, Janette Hanni 12, Mara Neira 8, Ana Gascon 6, Anna Soler 4, Angela Lucio 3., Libbie Schaefer 2