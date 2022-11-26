EWC women play hard but fall at Salt Lake Thanksgiving Classic

The Eastern Wyoming College women’s basketball team competed in the Salt Lake Community College Thanksgiving Classic and dropped all three games in the 3-day tournament but it wasn’t by much.

The Lancers capped off the tournament with a hard-fought loss to No. 14 Salt Lake Community College in a game where the Lancers battled to the end before falling 59-54.

Salt Lake held a slim 17-13 lead after the first quarter and led 30-24 at halftime.

Both teams played equal in the third period as the two teams each scored 15 points. Salt Lake built a 10-point lead at 37-27 and led 42-31 with six minutes to play. EWC got the deficit back to six as Neylan Vila Delicado hit one of two free throws and EWC trailed after four 45-39.

EWC got to within two points at 45-43 on an Andrea Gutierrez Ciordia bucket and got the deficit down to one point with 3:11 to play on an Amanda Sene Da Cruz lay-up. That was as close as the Lancers got as they fell 59-54.

EWC had three in double figures. Ines Gnahore and Tamar Kopilevich each had 14 points while Vila Delicado had 12 points.

Friday’s defeat was also a close contest. EWC led after the first quarter 20-16, but it was the second quarter that turned out to be the difference as Utah State Eastern outscored the Lancers 21-8 to hold a 37-28 lead at halftime.

EWC sliced the lead after three periods to 59-46 and got even closer in the fourth quarter, outsourcing Utah State Eastern 20-13 before falling 72-66.

EWC had three players in double figures. Gnahore led the way with 24 points followed by Kopilevich with 11 and Sene da Cruz with 10.

On Thursday, the Lancers fell to Odessa College 99-38 and then on Friday, the Lancers dropped a close 72-66 game to Utah State Eastern.

In Thursday’s loss, Odessa led 19-10 after one period and 44-22 at halftime. Odessa outscored EWC 28-4 in the fourth quarter for the 61-point win.

The Lancers were led in scoring by Gnahore with 14 points. She was the only Lancer in double figures. Gnahore also led the team with eight rebounds.

EWC, 0-10, will be back in action Friday when they travel to take on North Platte Community College on Friday. The Lancers fell to North Platte in the season opener on Nov. 4 63-60 at Torrington, Wyoming.

Thursday’s Game

EWC 10 12 12 4 – 38

Odessa 19 25 27 28 – 99

EWC

Ines Gnahore 14, Neylan Vila Delicado 9, Tatyana Yarrell 3, Vanessa Marinova 2, Andrea Gutierrez Ciordia 2, Tamar Kopilevich 2, Darija Erakovic 2, Avery West 2, Sierra Allen 2.

Friday’s Game

EWC 20 8 18 20 – 66

Utah-Eastern 16 21 22 13 – 72

EWC

Ines Gnahore 24, Tamar Kopilevich 11, Amanda Sene da Cruz 10, Neylan Vila Delicado 7, Minika Brcina 6,Tatyana Yarrell 5, Andrea Gutierrez Ciordia 2, Vanessa Marinova 1.

Saturday’s Game

EWC 13 11 15 15 – 54

Salt Lake 17 13 15 14 – 59

EWC

Tamar Kopilevich 14, Neylan Vila Delicado 12, Ines Gnahore 14, Amanda Sena da Cruz 7, Avery West 3, Vanessa Marinova 2, Andrea Gutierrez Ciordia 2.