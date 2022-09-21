Exciting races at HiWay 92 High Plains Shootout Saturday

The season concluded at HiWay 92 Raceway with the High Plains Shootout, with Minions, Warriors, Super Stocks, Limited Late Models, Farm Trucks, Vintage, Legends, and Bandoleros taking to the track.

The day started off with the Legends trophy dash, with Tanner Scarberry driving the No. 37 car taking the win after about four-and-a-half minutes of race time, with Darrell Lee Stewart taking second, and Bryanna Bruce coming in third. Tessa Marine won the second heat race and when it came to the main event, Scarberry took home the top prize over Brett Reid and Marine.

Next up was the Bandoleros trophy dash, with Wyatt Dent, driving the No. 68 car taking the win from Madilyn Lange and Reagan Fruge.

Kallen Nuss took two wins in the Minions category out of both races during the event, with Dalton Gass taking second place both times as well.

Super stocks had Christopher Buskirk. and Scott Long taking wins. Long won the heat race driving the 11 car and Buskirk won the main event driving the 33 car.

Long and Kyle Morse were on top in the Limited Late models class, with Long winning the heat race and Buskirk in second, but it was Morse who won the main driving the 94 car along winning the trophy dash.

The Vintage class was also won by the same driver in both races, with Brian Harden winning, driving his No. 31 Mustang, followed by Kelly Kister and Kevin Collins, finishing in that order for both the trophy dash and the main event along with the trophy dash.

The Farm Trucks saw Allan Cress win the trophy dash but Terry Gass took the heat race. The main event saw Cress take home first place.

HiWay 92 will return for the 2023 season next spring.