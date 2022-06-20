Express close out tourney with win over Bridgeport

The WN Pioneers Tournament concluded at Cleveland Field on Sunday with the WESTCO Express coming away with a win as the Buckley and Bridgeport Bombers fell in their respective games.

The Buckley Bombers played one game on Sunday, falling to Casper 11-3. Buckley would score one apiece in the first, third, and fifth innings but with a 7-run third inning, Casper was too much for the Bombers.

Casper out-hit Buckley 9-8. The Bombers were led by Nolan Hofrock, who went 3-for-3 and scored all three runs for Buckley. Hofrock and Grayson Johnson hit doubles in the game.

In a close match-up, Bridgeport fell to Casper 10-9 in the Bombers’ first game of the day.

The game started with two singles by Chris Lloyd and Nick Weibert. Both advanced on a passed ball and Bridgeport scored first on an error by the shortstop on a ground ball by Holden Schultz. Kaden Miller hit an RBI double to left, Cody Bates reached on an error to bring in Miller and Schultz for the 4-0 lead.

Casper would then score three of their own in the bottom half of the inning to cut the Bomber lead.

The Bombers scored another two in the second inning, the first being on a line drive single by Lloyd and the second on a single by Schultz. By the end of the inning, Bridgeport led 6-5.

Bridgeport was held scoreless the following two innings as Casper tied the game in the fourth inning on a single to center field.

Both teams scored three in the fifth and going into the bottom of the sixth, the game was tied at 9-9.

The final run of the game was scored on an error to third base, Bridgeport out-hit Casper 8-6 in the loss and was led by Lloyd, who went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

The final game of the tournament was between Bridgeport and the host WESTCO Express, where the Express took the 10-1 win.

Both teams held the other scoreless until the second inning when the Express struck first on an error by the first baseman, bringing Dawson Barrett around to score.

It wasn’t until the fourth inning when WESTCO broke it open with seven in the bottom half of the inning.

The fourth started when Thatcher Thomalla doubled followed by a Barrett single. Both came in to score on an Owen Latham. The hit parade continued as Oscar Felix singled in a run to make it 5-0 followed by Jhett Webb doubling home Felix for the 6-0 lead.

Blake Grasmick continued the run parade with a double that scored Webb for a 7-0 lead. With the bases loaded, Grasmick scored on a passed ball to lead 8-0.

The Bombers scored their only run of the game in the fifth inning when Weibert scored on a passed ball but it wasn’t enough as the Express scored two more on a 2-RBI single from Webb to end the game on a the run-rule.

Two players from each team had multi-hit games. Barrett and Webb led WESTCO with two hits apiece. Webb had three RBIs, a double, a run and a walk as Barrett scored two runs and reached on a walk. For Bridgeport, Miller and Brown each went 2-for-3.

Bridgeport will host Gordon in a junior/senior doubleheader and the Express will play at Rapid City 320 on Wednesday, June 22.

Game 1

Buckley 101 01 - 3 8 2

Casper 217 01 - 11 9 3

LP - Grayson Johnson

2B - Grayson Johnson, Nolan Hofrock

Game 2

Bridgeport 420 030 - 9 8 5

Casper 320 131 - 10 6 8

LP - Montgomery Brown

2B - Kaden Miller

Game 3

Bridgeport 000 01 - 1 7 3

WESTCO 010 72 - 10 9 2

WP - George Schmall

LP - Holden Schultz

2B - Thatcher Thomalla, Blake Grasmick, Jhett Webb (WESTCO); Nick Weibert (Bridgeport)

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.