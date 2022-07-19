Express ends season at tournament

After winning Sunday’s game, the WESTCO Express Junior Legion team couldn’t make a comeback against Grand Island Five Points Bank on Monday at the Class A, Area 7 tournament in Lexington, falling 12-3.

WESTCO scored first in the top of the first inning, putting up all their runs. The inning began with Oscar Felix, Dawson Barrett and Mical Villagrana walking to load the bases. Felix scored on a wild pitch and two pitches later, so did Barrett.

Ryan Hinman walked to put runners on the corners. Blake Grasmick walked and then a Thatcher Thomalla single to center field brought in Villagrana.

Grand Island then cut the lead in the bottom of the inning on a wild pitch. Neither team scored until the bottom of the third when Five Points Bank tied the game on a balk by Express pitcher Owen Latham before a wild pitch brought in the tying run.

The fourth inning was where Grand Island would expand their lead and win the game on the run-rule the following inning.

With two runners on due to walks, a single to Latham brought in one, and then a single to center field and a fly out to right gave Grand Island a 6-3 lead. Four more runs came in on two singles and an error at third base.

A ground out to second base and a single brought in the final two runs. The top of the fifth saw Villagrana and Hinman reach base on errors with one out but were unable to come around as the next two batters would result in a fielder’s choice and fly out to end the game.

WESTCO was out-hit 12-2 as the only hits came from Jhett Webb, who finished 1-for-3, and Thomalla, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Two pitchers were used for the Express. Latham went the first 3 1/3, giving up nine hits, 10 runs (nine earned) and five walks. George Schmall finished the game, going two outs and gave up three hits and two runs (none earned)

The Express finish the season 33-19.

WSTC 300 00 - 3 2 3

GRND 102 9x - 12 12 2

LP-Owen Latham