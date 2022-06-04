Express falls twice on Saturday

The WESTCO Express played two games on Saturday in their home tournament at Cleveland Field, falling twice. They fell to the Rapid City Shooters 14-3 in the first game and 5-4 to Cheyenne Post 6 Juniors.

The Shooters opened the first inning of game one by scoring five runs. The first two batters were hit by a pitch and the third hit a double to bring in two runs. Two singles, a walk and a fielder’s choice would bring in the next three before the Express were able to get out of the inning.

“We got off to a pretty bad start, two hit batters on two pitches is not a good way to start a ballgame,” Express coach Nat Andresen said. “I think from then on, the momentum was not in our favor.”

In the bottom half of the inning, Jhett Webb got on base after a hit to left field caused an error. A double by Ryan Hinmam brought Webb in to score and a walk and hit batter later loaded the bases for the Express. However, the runners were stranded and unable to come in to score.

Rapid City saw two runs come in during the second and third innings before another five came in during the top of the fifth.

WESTCO scored one run apiece in the second and third innings. The run in the second came after Carter Meyer was walked followed by Oscar Felix hitting a single to left and two wild pitches.

A problem for the Express was the amount of runners left on base as they were unable to produce more than the three runs they got in the first, second and third innings. The Shooters out-hit the Express 11-6.

“We had some hard hit balls that were right at guys and Rapid had some balls that were just finding the gaps and little dinkers that were finding their way through, so it wasn’t our day at the plate or on the field,” Andresen said.

Hinman went 2-for-2 with an RBI, the two hits were the double in the first and single in the fourth. Hinman also walked in the second. Felix went 2-for-3 with an RBI as the runs were scored by Webb, Dawson Barrett and Meyer.

Thatcher Thomalla started the game on the mound, going 4.1 innings and giving up 10 hits, 13 runs (11 earned) and five walks while striking out two. Traven Jackson came in for the final two outs in giving up one hit, one run, and one walk while also recording a strikeout.

The second game for the Express pitted them against the Cheyenne Post 6 in an evening matchup where a comeback fell short.

Cheyenne began the game scoring in the first inning on a double to right field and three in the second on errors and a single.

The Express got on the board in the bottom of the second with two outs. The half inning started with Blake Grassmick singling to right before two fielder’s choices. Dustion Rector brought in Traven Jackson on an RBI double.

Both teams were held scoreless in the third as the Express held the Post 6 Juniors scoreless in the fourth. The bottom half of the inning saw WESTCO score two to cut the lead to 4-3. Grassmick singled and Barrett walked before Sam Bowlin singled, bringing both runs in.

Cheyenne scored once more in the top of the seventh to extend their lead to 5-3. The 2-run lead didn’t last long as Owen Latham singled to get on base and later scored on a wild pitch. With a runner on second, they couldn’t get the run across, ending the game.

Grassmick and Rector each went 2-for-3. Rector had an RBI and Grassmick scored a run. Webb began the game on the mound, going 5.1 innings. Webb gave up two hits, four runs (one earned) and five walks while also striking out eight. George Schmall finished the final 1.2 innings in giving up four hits and one run as he recorded two strikeouts.

Other games in the tournament on Saturday saw the Shooters down the Wheatland Lobos 9-0, the Laramie Rangers down the Rapid City Risers 6-0 and the Cheyenne Post 6 defeating the Riders 10-2.

The Express will finish the tournament on Sunday as they play the Rapid City Risers at 9 a.m.

“There were some things today that we couldn’t control but I think today we still played some pretty good defense,” Andresen said. “We’ll have to do the same thing tomorrow and just pitch better. Thatcher struggled a little bit on the mound for us today but we should be able to bounce back tomorrow and get a win.”

Game 1

SHOOTERS 522 05 - 14 11 2

WESTCO 111 00 - 3 6 1

LP - Thatcher Thomalla

2B - Ryan Hinman

Game 2

CHEYENNE 130 000 1 - 5 6 1

WESTCO 010 200 1 - 4 8 3

LP - Jhett Webb

2B - Dustion Rector

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

