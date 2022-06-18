Express go 1-1 in tourney

The second day of the Western Nebraska Pioneers tournament at Cleveland Field saw plenty of hot action with four games that took to the field.

Casper went through the day with a 2-0 record as they dropped the Buckley Bombers 15-1 and then defeated the WESTCO Express 10-6. The Express and Buckley Bombers each finished 1-1 on the day. The Express won the morning game 9-1 over Bridgeport and Buckley defeated Bridgeport in a high-scoring contest 14-12.

The first game of the day saw Express pitcher Thatcher Thomalla allow just two hits in five and a third innings in helping the Express to a 9-1 win over Bridgeport.

The Express’ first inning was the difference as the Express scored six times on four hits. The first Express run came in to score as Bridgeport turned a double play as third-baseman Holden Schultz fielded a grounder, touched third and fired the ball over to first base to complete the play.

The Express scored five more runs as George Schmall had a 2-run single followed by Traven Jackson scoring another run with a single. Sam Bowlin followed with a run-scoring double and then Oscar Felix scored the final run of the inning with a single for the 6-0 lead.

After that, Bridgeport settled down and held the Express scoreless for the next three innings. Bridgeport also plated their only run of the game in the third to make it 6-1 when Kaden Shultz got a 2-out single to score Cody Bates with the run.

Express finished off the game with two runs in the fifth and the game-ending run in the sixth. In the fifth, Jackson led off with a walk followed by singles by Bowlin and Caleb Swisher. Swisher’s single scored Jackson and Bowlin came in to score on a Felix groundout.

The sixth saw the Express score two runs to end the game via the run rule as Blake Grasmick and Jhett Webb each singled and Dawson Barrett got a single for the walk-off run.

WESTCO finished with 10 hits in the contest. Grasmick and Bowlin each had two hits and each scored two runs. Traven Jackson also scored two runs.

Bridgeport’s two singles came from Kaden Shultz and Kaleb Miller.

The second game was a high-scoring contest between Bridgeport and Buckley Bombers where Buckley won 14-12. Bridgeport made a comeback in the fourth and fifth innings to offset a 12-5 deficit.

Buckley scored two in the first for a 2-0 lead, only to watch Bridgeport score one in the first when Nick Weibert scored on a passed ball.

Buckley came back with six in the second inning, scoring all six with two outs for an 8-2 lead. Bridgeport added one in the second as Buckley walked in the run.

Bridgeport came back even more in the third as they scored three times to slice the lead to 8-5. Montgomery Brown led off with a single and that was the only hit of the inning as Bridgeport scored on wild pitches and free passes.

After Bridgeport’s big inning, Buckley answered with six in the fourth to go up 14-5 on four hits and two errors. Gage Waitman had the big hit as he had a run-scoring double for the first run of the inning with just one out. Buckley would add five more in the frame.

Bridgeport wasn’t through as they answered Buckley’s six runs in the fourth with four of their own. Holden Shultz started things with a single and then Miller had a double to score two runs. Miller would later score on a wild pitch and then Bates scored the fourth run of the inning.

Bridgeport held Buckley scoreless in the fifth and scored three times in the bottom of the inning. Kaden Shultz walked and scored on an error. Miller later walked and Holden Shultz would score on an error to make it 14-11. Bridgeport loaded the bases with two outs and Kyle Perry scored on a passed ball, but that was all the runs they could get.

Bridgeport had just four hits in the contest as Miller scored two runs and two RBIs, while Holden Shultz, Montgomery Brown, and Bates each scored two runs.

The Buckley and Casper game lasted three innings as Casper ran by Buckley 15-1. Casper scored four in the first inning and eight in the second for a 12-0 lead. Buckley scored one in the second, but Casper added three in the third for the 15-1 lead and never looked back as they won on the run rule.

The final game of the night saw the Express take on Casper and it was a barnburner. Casper took a 2-0 lead after scoring twice in the top of the second. The Express came back and scored four runs in the bottom of the second on seven hits.

Barrett and Schmall led off with back-to-back singles. Barrett scored on a Jackson single and Jackson came in to score on a Dominic Peluso single to tie the game. Felix followed with a single and then Mical Villagrana ripped a run-scoring single to make it 4-2.

Casper cut the Express’ lead to one with a run in the third and then took a 7-4 lead with a four-spot in the fifth. Casper added three insurance runs in the seventh for a 10-4 lead.

The Express made a comeback in the seventh as Villagrana singled and scored ona Grasmick double. Thomalla followed with a single before Grasmick came in to score on a Barrett sacrifice fly.

WESTCO out-hit Casper 13-5. Grasmick led the way with a 3-for-4 plate appearance with a double, run scored, and an RBI. Felix and Villagrana each had two hits in the contest.

The tournament concludes on Sunday with three games. Casper faces Buckley at 9 a.m. followed by Casper taking on Bridgeport at 11:30 a.m. The Express round out the day when they face Bridgeport at 2 p.m.

Game 1

Bridgeport 001 000 - 1 2 3

Express 600021 - 9 10 1

WP - Thatcher Thomalla.

2B - Dawson Barrett Sam Bowlin.

Game 2

Buckley 260 60 - 14 9 5

Bridgeport 11343 -12 4 5

WP - Hunter Schneider.

S - Gage Waitman.

LP - Chris Lloyd.

2B - Bridgeport: Kaleb Miller.

Game 3

Casper 483 -15 5 0

Buckley 010 - 1 3 3

LP - Marcus Steinbar.

Game 4

Casper 0210403 - 10 5 0

Express 0400002 - 6 13 8

LP - Sam Bowlin.

2B - Dominic Peluso, Blake Grasmick.