Express open home tourney with win, Zephyrs take two from Buckley on the road

The WESTCO Express opened the 3-day Western Nebraska Pioneers tournament at Cleveland Field with an impressive win over the Buckley Bombers on Friday.

The Zephyrs were on the road and they took two from the Buckley Bombers, winning the first one 9-7 and the second game 7-5.

In the Express’ game on Friday in the tournament, WESTCO received a 4-hit pitching performance from Owen Latham along with eight strikeouts to earn the 11-1, five-inning win.

The tournament continues Saturday when the Express will face the Bridgeport Bombers at 10 a.m. and then Casper at 5:30 p.m. The other two games on the day will have Buckley facing Bridgeport at 12:30 p.m. and then Buckley taking on Casper at 3 p.m.

Action will then continue Sunday in the Western Nebraska Pioneers tourney as Casper faces Buckley at 9 a.m., Casper takes on Bridgeport at 11:30 a.m., and then WESTCO and Bridgeport at 2 p.m.

Express coach Nat Andresen said it was one of the better games his team has played offensively and defensively.

“We have played a lot better than we have been even though we have been winning lately; we have been making a lot of errors in the field and letting games be a lot closer than they should be,” Andresen said. “But, we came out and took care of business tonight.”

The Express certainly did take care of business as they allowed the opening batter for the Bombers to score in the first inning. After that, the Express scored seven times in the second and four times in the fourth for the win.

“More than normal today, we had some doubles and triples, and we are not used to hitting those,” Andresen said. “Usually, our game is around the base paths and advancing on passed balls and hitting singles and advancing on sac flies, but they definitely slugged today.”

Marcus Steinbar led off the game with a first-pitch single and came around to score on a passed ball for the 1-0 lead.

The Express couldn’t score in the bottom of the first, but Buckley didn’t score in the top of the second as Latham struck out the third out and left two runners in scoring position.

The bottom of the second saw the Express plate seven runs on five hits. The second started as Jhett Webb led off with a four-pitch walk. Thatcher Thomalla followed with a single and then Dawson Barrett singled in Webb for the tying run.

WESTCO wasn’t finished as George Schmall scored one run as he reached on an error. The Express went up 3-0 as another run came in on an error. Then Carter Meyer scored Schmall with a run-scoring single for the 4-0 lead.

Oscar Felix walked and then Mical Villagrana doubled to score another run. With two outs, Webb tripled to score two runs for the 7-1 lead.

Neither team scored in the third. WESTCO plated four in the fourth all with two outs. Felix started the offense with a one-out double and scored on a Blake Grasmick 2-out single. Webb followed with a single to make it 9-1. Thomalla then tripled to center field to make it 10-1 and then Thomalla scored on a Dominic Peluso single for the 11-1 lead.

The Express had 10 hits to four for Buckley. Webb and Thomalla each had two hits including a triple. Webb had three RBIs with two runs scored while Thomalla had two runs scored and an RBI.

Felix and Villagrana each had doubles in the win. Felix scored twice.

The Express will have two more games on Saturday and Andresen said his team needs to be ready.

“What really was working for us today was obviously our hitting, but our pitching, too,” he said. “Owen went the whole game, throwing strikes. It is the same thing tomorrow, we need to be throwing a lot of strikes and getting guys out, and getting balls in play.

In the senior game where the WESTCO Zephyrs traveled to Chappell to face the Buckley Bombers, the Zephyrs came away with two wins with clutch hitting.

In the first game, WESTCO trailed 3-1 and later 7-2 after five innings. It was the sixth and seventh innings that saw the Zephyrs get the offense going. WESTCO scored five runs in the sixth to tie the game at 7-7 and then had two in the seventh for the win.

The sixth started as Andon Pittman had a 2-out single. Pittman scored on a wild pitch and then Hunter Garcia and Roy Tarango each had singles. WESTCO loaded the bases after Cortez Palomo walked. Moises Panduro scored two runs with a single to cut the Buckley lead to 7-5. WESTCO loaded the bases once again as Gavin Baltz walked and then Porter Robbins scored two runs to tie the game at 7-7.

WESTCO took the lead in the seventh as Pittman led off after being plunked by a pitch. Garcia had a double and both scored on a Tarango single.

WESTCO finished with 12 hits in the contest to six for Buckley. Four Zephyrs finished with four hits each. Pittman had two singles with two runs scored and an RBI, while Tarango had two singles with two RBIs. Garcia had a double with two runs scored, while Panduro had two singles with two RBIs and a run scored. McCollum had a home run in the game, while Robbins had two RBIs.

Sebastian Martinez picked up the win, tossing the final two and two-thirds innings in allowing just one walk and striking out one.

The second game of the doubleheader was closer at the end as the Zephyrs won 7-5.

WESTCO took a 5-0 lead in the first inning and then went up 6-0 with a run in the third.

The first saw WESTCO load the bases and score three runs on wild pitches. WESTCO added two more runs on a balk and then the fifth run came in on a wild pitch.

The third inning saw Vargas lead off with a single and scored on Riley Strauch’s double.

Buckley followed with two in the third to cut the Zephyr’s lead to 6-2. WESTCO plated one in the fourth as Robbins scored on a wild pitch.

Buckley scored three in the fifth but that was all the Bombers could do.

The Zephyrs out-hit Buckley 8-7. Tarango was the only player with multiple hits, both singles. Robbins scored two runs and Strauch had the only extra-base hit with a double.

Cameron Meyer picked up the win, going five innings in scattering seven hits and striking out five. Panduro got the save, tossing the sixth in striking out one.

Junior Game

Buckley 100 00 - 1 4 3

Express 070 4x - 11 10 1

WP-Owen Latham.

LP-Caleb Dienes.

2B-Oscar Felix, Mical Villagrana.

3B-Thatcher Thomalla, Jhett Webb.

Senior Games

Game 1

Zephyrs 100 105 2 - 9 12 3

Buckley 103 040 0 - 7 9 0

WP-Sebastian Martinez

2B-Hunter Garcia

HR-Hunter McCollum.

Game 2

Zephyrs 501 100 -7 8 3

Buckley 002 030 - 5 7 0

WP-Cameron Meyer.

S-Moises Panduro.

2B-Riley Strauch.