Express split in Rapid City

With the Zephyrs in Alliance, the WESTCO Express traveled to Rapid City to take on the Risers, winning the first game 18-3, and losing the second by a final score of 11-6.

The Express started off the scoring in the top of the second inning, a Sam Bowlin ground ball that brought in Thatcher Thomalla and Traven Jackson.

The next time the Express were up to bat, Jackson hit a triple that brought in Ryan Hinman and Thomalla, then Jackson scored on a passed ball to round out the top of the third inning.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Express kept scoring with a Jhett Webb line drive single that brought in Bowlin and Mical Villagrana, Webb scored after stealing second base, advancing to third on an error, and finally coming home on a wild pitch.

Jackson doubled later in the inning bringing in Blake Grasmick, which was followed up with a Dawson Barrett single that brought in Hinman and Jackson.

The Express allowed the Risers last two runs of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning, but kept their scoring strength up to start the fifth inning.

Webb scored off of a double from Hinman, which was followed up by a double from Jackson, bringing in Hinman and Thomalla. A double by Barrett brought in Jackson to put the Express at 15 runs. Barrett was the next to score off of a Riser error.

The Express’ final two runs were put up by Bowlin, who came in to score off of a pop fly by Webb, then a single from Grasmick brought in Villagrana to make it 18 runs.

In the second game, the Express were unable to come through with a victory, giving up 11 runs to the Risers.

The Express started the game off well, putting up a run in the top of the first inning, a fly ball hit by Jackson that brought in Villagrana. After giving up three runs in the bottom of the first, the Express responded by taking a 5-4 lead with a single from Dustion Rector that brought in Carter Meyer, and a Barrett single that brought in Rector.

Later in the inning, a line drive from Barrett brought in Rector, then a single from Jackson brought in Villagrana, and a single from Owen Latham brought in Barrett.

The Express ceded the tie the next inning, and were unable to pull even the rest of the game, the Express scored one more run in the top of the fourth inning, a pop fly from Jackson that brought in Villagrana.

The Express will be back in action on Saturday, June 25, when they play in the Chadron Tournament.

Game 1

Express 023 670 - 18 14 3

Risers 010 20x - 3 4 5

WP - Oscar Felix

2B - Dawson Barrett, Traven Jackson, Ryan Hinman

3B - Traven Jackson

Game 2

Express 140 100 - 6 10 2

Risers 423 200 - 11 14 3

LP - Blake Grasmick

2B - Dawson Barrett

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

