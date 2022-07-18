Express win Sunday at Class A7 Tournament

LEXINGTON – After falling to Kearney in their first game of the Class A, Area 7 junior tournament in Lexington, the WESTCO Express rebounded with a win over Grand Island Dinsdale to stay alive for a trip to state.

The Express were slated to face Five Points Bank Monday evening but because of press deadlines, those results were not available.

The first inning was a high-scoring affair as the teams combined for nine runs. Grand Island led off with four in the top of the first but WESTCO came right back and plated five runs on three hits. Oscar Felix started things with a walk followed by a double by Dawson Barrett. Mical Villagrana walked to load the bases and Ryan Hinman scored two with a double. Villagrana scored on a Jhett Webb hit that wasn’t fielded cleanly to make it 4-3.

Hinman came in to score on a Thomas Thomalla sacrifice fly to tie the game and Webb scored on a Traven Jackson single for the 5-4 lead.

Grand Island came back with two in the second for a 6-5 lead.

The Express tied the game with a run in the third as Thomalla had a 2-out single and then Jackson reached on an error. Thomalla scored on a hit that resulted in another error for the 6-6 tie.

WESTCO took the lead at 7-6 with a run in the fourth as Barrett singled and came in to score on a Hinman double.

Grand Island went back in front 8-7 with two in the top of the fifth, but WESTCO had an answer for those two runs with four of their own in the bottom of the frame. Thomalla earned a lead-off walk and then with two outs, Felix and Barrett each walked to load the bases. Two runners came in to score on a Villagrana single for a 9-8 lead and then Hinman was intentionally walked to load the bases. Webb came through with a single on the second pitch to plate two more for the 11-8 lead.

Neither team scored in the sixth and Grand Island had a rally going in the seventh. With two outs Grand Island got two runners on with a walk and a single. The run came in to score on a steal home but Villagrana came in to get the last out for the win.

Dustion Rector picked up the win with 6 2/3 innings pitched in allowing nine runs, seven hits and striking out one. Villagrana picked up the save, getting the final out while allowing a hit.

The Express out-hit Grand Island 9-8. Barrett led the way with a 3-for-3 day with three runs scored and a double. Hinman also had two hits, both doubles, with three RBIs and a run scored.

GI Dinsdale 420 020 1 - 9 8 3

Express 501 140 x - 11 9 1

WP-Dustion Rector

S-Mical Villagrana

2B-Dawson Barrett, Ryan Hinman 2.