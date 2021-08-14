Family Affair at the Platte Valley Pro-Am

Just like with most sports, golf can be a family affair and for the Platte Valley Pro-Am, that couldn’t be truer.

Many of the teams feature family members with one usually being the pro but for the Chesnuts, it’s a little different. The team representing Kreider Insurance features two brothers and their father Kevin, who is the pro for the team. However, one brother is missing. This is because Trevor Chesnut is the pro for the team representing Sam and Louie’s.

Both days, the Kreider team teed off minutes before the Sam and Louie’s team at the same hole.

“I’m just glad they’re out here honestly. My dad doesn’t play a whole lot,” Trevor said. “He’s a retired PGA guy but I think he enjoys playing with us boys even though I can’t play with him. We all have to make sacrifices.”

This is the first time Kevin has competed in the Platte Valley Pro-Am while Trevor has played in this tournament eight years out of the 10 he has been in Scottsbluff.

“I moved out here after I did two internships and got offered an assistant job out here,” Trevor said. “I just kind of stayed here.”

Trevor’s love of golf started because of his father.