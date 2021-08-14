Family Affair at the Platte Valley Pro-Am

Just like with most sports, golf can be a family affair and for the Platte Valley Pro-Am, that couldn’t be truer.
Many of the teams feature family members with one usually being the pro but for the Chesnuts, it’s a little different. The team representing Kreider Insurance features two brothers and their father Kevin, who is the pro for the team. However, one brother is missing. This is because Trevor Chesnut is the pro for the team representing Sam and Louie’s.
Both days, the Kreider team teed off minutes before the Sam and Louie’s team at the same hole.
“I’m just glad they’re out here honestly. My dad doesn’t play a whole lot,” Trevor said. “He’s a retired PGA guy but I think he enjoys playing with us boys even though I can’t play with him. We all have to make sacrifices.”
This is the first time Kevin has competed in the Platte Valley Pro-Am while Trevor has played in this tournament eight years out of the 10 he has been in Scottsbluff.
“I moved out here after I did two internships and got offered an assistant job out here,” Trevor said. “I just kind of stayed here.”
Trevor’s love of golf started because of his father.
“I probably started playing when I was three because we used to live at a golf course (in Omaha) when I was younger, so I just grew up and got into (the sport) because of him.”
In the 2020 Platte Valley Pro-Am, Trevor finished No. 28 in the pro competition and in the team event, finished No. 12 with the Sam and Louie’s team.
The Amateur field of the Platte Valley Pro-Am has officially concluded while the Chesnuts and the rest of the Professional field will finish up today.
The Chesnuts have been paired up for the final round with Chase Nathe. The three will tee off at 8:10 a.m.
Final Amateur Results Top 15
1 SCOTTY’S DRIVE IN 178.5
2 JOHNSON CASHWAY LUMBER 179.3
3 BYTES/MARK CHIROPRACTIC 180.0
4 CLEMENS CARPET 181.3
5 McKINEY MFG & SALES 183.0
6 IDEAL - Junior Varsity 183.8
7 FLYOVER BREWING COMPANY 184.3
8 TWIN CITY ROOFING 184.4
9 GREAT GARDENS 184.6
10 SPICK & SPAN/RIVERVIEW 185.0
11 PAUL REED CONSTRUCTION 186.3
CS PRECISION MFG. 186.3
13 EHLER FAMILY LLC 186.5
14 HIGH PLAINS BUDWEISER 186.6
15 RUNZA 187.0
Top 10 Pro Results after Day Two
1 Marek Brad San Francisco, CA 130
2 Wang Li Seattle, WA 132
3 Mason Nick Denver, CO 135
Hack Jhared Las Vegas, NV 135
5 Foth Jackson Lenexa, KS 139
Hofman Noah McCook, NE 139
7 Fribbs Derek Castle Rock, CO 140
Cyr Sam Wailuku, HI 140
Mee Jimmy Libby, MT 140
10 Brown Zahkai Golden, CO 142